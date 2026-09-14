AirJoule Technologies Aktie

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WKN DE: A407AS / ISIN: US6121601016

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14.09.2026 19:39:16

AirJoule Technologies Acquires Bitsink For $18 Mln Cash And $9 Mln Common Stock; Shares Down

(RTTNews) - On Monday, AirJoule Technologies Corp. (AIRJ), a water harvesting company, announced the acquisition of BitSink, a U.S.-based company that designs and manufactures cooling, electrical distribution, and racking infrastructure for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) data centers.

On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 2.92 percent down at $4.1550. The acquisition expands AirJoule Technologies' presence in the growing AI and HPC data center market. BitSink adds U.S. manufacturing, cooling and electrical infrastructure products, and established customer relationships, strengthening AIRJ's solutions for key data center needs such as cooling, power, and water.

Under the agreement, the company acquired 100% of BitSink for $18 million in cash and $9 million in AIRJ common stock. The deal also includes up to $40 million in additional AIRJ stock if BitSink meets revenue targets over the next three years.

The BitSink deal strengthens AirJoule Technologies' data center strategy through its joint venture with GE Vernova. BitSink's cooling systems produce low-grade waste heat that can be used by AirJoule Prime to generate distilled water, creating an opportunity to integrate the two technologies.

On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 2.57 percent down at $4.1700.

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AirJoule Technologies 4,15 -3,04% AirJoule Technologies

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