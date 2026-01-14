Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Aktie
AirJoule Technologies Prices Public Offering Of 6.15 Mln Shares
(RTTNews) - AirJoule Technologies Corp. (AIRJ), an energy and water harvesting technology company, Wednesday announced the pricing of public offering of 6,153,847 Class A shares at $3.25 per share. The shares have a par value of $0.0001 per share.
The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund growth capital, working capital and for general corporate purposes.
Additionally, AirJoule has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 923,077 shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price.
In pre-market activity, AIRJ shares were trading at $3.37, down 15.11% on the Nasdaq.
