WKN DE: A407AS / ISIN: US6121601016

14.01.2026 13:53:44

AirJoule Technologies Prices Public Offering Of 6.15 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - AirJoule Technologies Corp. (AIRJ), an energy and water harvesting technology company, Wednesday announced the pricing of public offering of 6,153,847 Class A shares at $3.25 per share. The shares have a par value of $0.0001 per share.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund growth capital, working capital and for general corporate purposes.

Additionally, AirJoule has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 923,077 shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price.

In pre-market activity, AIRJ shares were trading at $3.37, down 15.11% on the Nasdaq.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp Registered Shs 3,43 -13,60% Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Minus -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag etwas leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert seitwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

