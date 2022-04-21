Airline Stocks May Help Lead Early Advance On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Thursday, with stocks likely to move to the upside following the mixed performance seen in the previous session.

Airline stocks may help to lead an early advance on Wall Street, as traders react positively to earnings news from American Airlines (AAL) and United Airlines (UAL).

American and United are both moving sharply higher in pre-market trading after reporting first quarter losses but forecasting a return to profitability in the current quarter.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) are also seeing significant pre-market strength after the electric car maker reported first quarter results that beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Later in the day, trading may be impacted by reaction to remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who is scheduled to speak on the global economy before a virtual International Monetary Fund Debate on the Global Economy.

After moving sharply higher over the course of Tuesday's session, the major U.S. stock indexes turned in a starkly mixed performance during trading on Wednesday.

While the Dow added to the strong gain posted on Tuesday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq pulled back sharply. The S&P 500 spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

The major averages finished the day on opposite sides of the unchanged line. The Dow climbed 249.59 points or 0.7 percent to 35,160.79, while the Nasdaq tumbled 166.59 points or 1.2 percent to 13,453.07 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.76 points or 0.1 percent to 4,459.45.

A steep drop by shares of Netflix (NFLX) weighed on the Nasdaq, with the streaming giant plummeting by 35.1 percent to its lowest closing level in four years.

The sell-off by Netflix came after the company reported the loss of 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter, making the first decrease in subscribers in over a decade.

On the other hand, the continued advance by the Dow reflected strong gains by IBM Corp. (IBM) and Procter & Gamble (PG).

Shares of IBM spiked by 7.1 percent after the tech giant reported first quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Consumer products giant Procter & Gamble also jumped by 2.7percent after reporting better than expected first quarter results and raising its full-year sales guidance.

Late in the trading day, the Federal Reserve released its Beige Book, which said U.S. economic activity has expanded at a moderate pace since mid-February.

The Fed noted consumer spending accelerated among retail and non-financial service firms, as Covid-19 cases tapered across the country.

Manufacturing activity was also described as "solid overall," although the Fed said labor market tightness and elevated input costs continued to pose challenges on firms' abilities to meet demand.

The elevated input costs came as inflationary pressures remained strong, with firms continuing to swiftly pass rising costs on to customers.

While firms were generally allowed to pass through higher input cost to customers due to strong demand, the Fed noted some districts saw negative sales impacts from rising prices.

In other U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing existing home sales saw further downside in the month of March.

NAR said existing home sales slumped by 2.7 percent to an annual rate of 5.77 million in March after plunging by 8.6 percent to a downwardly revised rate of 5.93 million in February.

Economists had expected existing home sales to tumble by 3.7 percent to a rate of 5.80 million from the 6.02 million originally reported for the previous month.

With the continued decrease, existing home sales continued to give back ground after reaching their highest rate in a year in January.

Transportation stocks extended the rally seen on Tuesday, driving the Dow Jones Transportation Average up by 1.7 percent.

Significant strength was also visible among commercial real estate stocks, as reflected by the 1.7 percent gain posted by the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index.

Natural gas, healthcare and housing stocks also turned in strong performances on the day, moving higher along with a majority of the other major sectors.

On the other hand, retail stocks showed a notable move to the downside, dragging the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index down by 1.9 percent.

Oil service stocks also came under pressure, with Baker Hughes (BKR) leading the way lower after reporting first quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are climbing $0.92 to $103.11 a barrel after inching up $0.14 to $102.19 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after slipping $3.40 to $1,955.60 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $7.20 to $1,948.40 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 128.06 yen versus the 127.86 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0888 compared to yesterday's $1.0853.

Asia

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Thursday amid inflation worries and growing optimism for another strong earnings season. Yields headed back towards multi-year highs as the debate continued on whether inflation is peaking.

Chinese stocks tumbled on fears of a sharp economic slowdown after recent policy measures fell short of expectations. China's zero Covid approach has also come under scrutiny as several companies were forced to remain shut down.

China's Shanghai Composite Index plunged 2.3 percent to 3,079.81, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 1.3 percent to settle at 20,682.22.

Japanese stocks rallied as the yen held near 20-year lows amid expectations the Bank of Japan will lag its peers, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, in normalizing monetary policy. The Nikkei 225 Index jumped 1.2 percent to close at 27,553.06.

Yamaha Corp., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and Fujikura climbed 4-7 percent, while Tokyo Electric Power led losses to close 4.3 percent lower.

Australian stocks rose for a fifth day, as upbeat earnings helped outweigh declines in the technology sector. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index edged up 0.3 percent to 7,592.80.

Banks and Energy stocks ended broadly higher. Investment manager Challenger surged 9.8 percent after saying its annual profit would be towards the upper end of the forecast range.

Viva Energy jumped 4.6 percent after the fuel supplier said its group volumes for first quarter rose 9 percent. Supply chain solutions firm Brambles soared 8 percent after lifting its profit guidance. Mining giant BHP tumbled 3.1 percent after cutting its annual copper production view.

Seoul stocks eked out modest gains, with the Kospi rising 0.4 percent to 2,728.21. Internet conglomerate Naver declined 1.9 percent after its first quarter net profit plummeted 99 percent year-on-year. Data showed earlier in the day that South Korea's producer prices rose for the third straight month in March.

Europe

European stocks have risen on Thursday, with a dip in U.S. Treasury yields offering some relief. U.K. stocks have underperformed as mining companies fall after underwhelming production updates.

Investors continue to pay attention to the situation in Ukraine, with Russia's President Vladimir Putin declaring that Ukraine's Mariupol has been "successfully liberated."

The World Bank has warned that a "human catastrophe" is unfolding due to a rising food crisis across the world triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Amid significant uncertainty about the growth outlook, investors await comments from the central bank holy trinity of Fed chair Jay Powell, ECB president Christine Lagarde and Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey.

ECB vice president Luis de Guindos said in an interview published today that the central bank should end its stimulus program in July and raise rates that same month, in September or later.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has risen by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 1.4 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1.9 percent.

Alstom has moved sharply higher in Paris after it won a large light rail contract in Australia to deliver Next Generation Trams for Melbourne, Victoria.

Rexel has also soared. The distributor of electrical supplies reported that its first quarter sales were 4.38 billion euros, an increase of 31.4 percent on a reported basis.

Franco-German lab supplies group Sartorius AG also shown a strong move to the upside after confirming its 2022 outlook. Nestle has also moved to the upside after the Swiss food group confirmed its targets for 2022.

Engineering firm ABB has also surged after it reported a big jump in orders during the first quarter. Akzo Nobel NV has also jumped after delivering double-digit revenue growth in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Mining giant Anglo American has moved sharply lower in London after slashing its production outlook. BHP has also declined after cutting its annual copper production forecast.

U.S. Economic Reports

The Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a slight decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended April 16th.

The report showed initial jobless claims edged down to 184,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level of 186,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 180,000 from the 185,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average rose to 177,250, an increase of 4,500 from the previous week's revised average of 172,750.

Meanwhile, a separate from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia showed growth in Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity slowed more than expected in the month of April.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current activity slumped to 17.6 in April from 27.4 in March. While a positive reading still indicates growth, economists had expected the index to show a more modest drop to 21.0.

Looking ahead, the future indicators for general activity and new orders fell sharply, but firms generally continue to expect growth over the next six months.

At 10 am ET, the Conference Board is scheduled to release its report on leading economic indicators in the month of March. The leading economic index is expected to rise by 0.3 percent.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to give welcome remarks before a virtual Volcker Alliance and Penn Institute for Urban Research Special Briefing at 11 am ET.

Also at 11 am ET, the Treasury Department is scheduled to reveal the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard is due to give a virtual lecture on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before an event hosted by Princeton University at 12:30 pm ET.

At 1 pm ET, Powell is scheduled to speak on the global economy before a virtual International Monetary Fund Debate on the Global Economy.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Blackstone (BSX) are moving notably higher in pre-market trading after the private equity firm reported first quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Railroad operator CSX Corp. (CSX) may also move to the upside after reporting better than expected first quarter results.

On the other hand, shares of Xerox (XRX) are likely to come under pressure after the office equipment maker reported first quarter earnings that missed expectations.

Mattress company Sleep Number (SNBR) is also likely to see initial weakness after reporting weaker than expected first quarter results.