Airlines Bulk Up on Staff and Cut Flights to Avoid a Repeat of Last Year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Booking a flight in 2021 didn't always mean taking a flight in 2021. That's because, as you may recall, thousands of would-be fliers who showed up at airports throughout the summer, fall, and winter saw their flights canceled.Airlines have variously faced staffing shortages, Covid outbreaks, and a revving up in travel demand in recent months and are working overtime to make sure that doesn't happen this summer.Continue reading