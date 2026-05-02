Spirit Aviation Hldgs Aktie

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WKN DE: A412Z6 / ISIN: US84863V1017

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02.05.2026 09:54:41

Airlines Launch Rescue Fares To Support Spirit Airlines Customers After Shutdown

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) announced it is prepared to assist travelers affected by Spirit Airlines' cessation of operations. Customers holding Spirit reservations can access special Southwest fares at ticket counters located at their departure airport for eligible routes through 11:59 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, May 6.

United Airlines also introduced several initiatives to support Spirit customers and employees. For the next two weeks, travelers whose Spirit flights were canceled can visit united.com/specialfares to purchase price-capped, one-way tickets from most cities where Spirit operated, including Atlanta, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, Newark, New Orleans, and Orlando. Most fares are capped at $199, with longer flights priced no higher than $299. Spirit customers must provide their confirmation number, proof of purchase for travel between May 2-16, and a United MileagePlus number to access these fares. United is also extending pass travel benefits to Spirit employees for two weeks and encouraging them to apply for open roles at united.com/SpiritEmployees.

Frontier Airlines announced systemwide rescue fare discounts and introduced a $199 GoWild All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass to support travelers impacted by Spirit's shutdown. Frontier is offering up to 50% off base fares across its network for travel through November 19. Customers can book by May 10 at FlyFrontier.com or via the Frontier mobile app using promo code SAVENOW. Travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays qualifies for a 50% discount with a 21-day advance purchase, while other days are eligible for a 10% discount with no advance purchase required. Certain blackout dates apply.

Earlier today, Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc. (FLYYQ), parent company of Spirit Airlines, LLC, confirmed that the airline has begun an orderly wind-down of operations, effective immediately. All Spirit flights have been cancelled, and customers are advised not to go to the airport.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Southwest Airlines Co. 32,32 1,57% Southwest Airlines Co.
Spirit Aviation Hldgs Inc Registered shs 1,05 -25,36% Spirit Aviation Hldgs Inc Registered shs
United Airlines Holdings Inc Registered Shs 76,60 1,06% United Airlines Holdings Inc Registered Shs

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