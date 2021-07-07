|
07.07.2021 02:30:00
Airport Handling Services Market in the Airport Services Industry to reach USD 43.06 through 2024|Technavio
NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The airport handling services market is expected to reach USD 43.06 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
Download FREE Sample Report
The airport handling services market in the airport services industry is driven by the collective pooling of airside equipment. However, factors such as will hamper the market growth.
Airport Handling Services Market in the Airport Services Industry: Service Landscape
Based on the market segmentation by service, the GSHS segment generated maximum revenue in 2019. Ground handling services comprise many services related to an aircraft between the time of its arrival and its departure. The growth of the segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the CHS segment.
Airport Handling Services Market in the Airport Services Industry: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 52% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The increasing preference for air travel will facilitate the airport handling services market growth in APAC over the forecast period. China is the key market for Airport Handling Services in APAC.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Companies Covered:
- Celebi Hava Servisi AS
- Delta Air Lines Inc.
- Fraport Group
- Signature Aviation plc
- Swissport International AG
- TAV AIRPORTS HOLDING
- The Carlyle Group Inc.
- The Emirates Group
- Universal Weather and Aviation Inc.
- Worldwide Flight Services Bangkok Air Ground Handling Co. Ltd.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market- The airport smart baggage handling solutions market is segmented by product (smart baggage and tracking devices and smart baggage screening devices) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Airport Ground Support Equipment Market- The airport ground support equipment (GSE) market is segmented by type (powered airport GSE and non-powered airport GSE) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- GSHS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- CHS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Celebi Hava Servisi AS
- Delta Air Lines Inc.
- Fraport Group
- Signature Aviation plc
- Swissport International AG
- TAV AIRPORTS HOLDING
- The Carlyle Group Inc.
- The Emirates Group
- Universal Weather and Aviation Inc.
- Worldwide Flight Services Bangkok Air Ground Handling Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/airport-handling-services-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airport-handling-services-market-in-the-airport-services-industry-to-reach-usd-43-06-through-2024technavio-301326377.html
SOURCE Technavio
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Uneinheitliche Entwicklung an den asiatischen Börsen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt haben am Dienstag deutlich nachgegeben. Der Dow verbuchte nach dem langen Wochenende kräftige Verluste. In Fernost waren sich die Anleger nicht einig.