Airspace Receives New Certifications, Validating Customer Satisfaction, Quality Control Process Standards, and Supply Chain Security Measures

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airspace , a leading global provider of time-critical logistics, today announced it obtained ISO 9001:2015 certification, an internationally recognized quality management standard, and Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (CTPAT) certification from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), highlighting Airspace's commitment to protecting international supply chains and U.S. borders.

The ISO 9000:2015 certification, issued by Verisys Registrars, ensures organizations operate more efficiently, meet customer satisfaction standards, and enhance quality control processes. It also guarantees Airspace will continue to provide comprehensive time-critical logistics and transportation services to its customers utilizing groundbreaking technology while complying with all statutory and regulatory requirements.

To comply with this certification, Airspace operates a Quality Management System (QMS) that is audited and reviewed to ensure its continual improvement and effectiveness, and met the seven key principles of quality management, including customer focus, leadership, engagement of people, process approach, improvement, evidence-based decision making and relationship management. By providing greater clarity and focus on Airspace quality objectives, the certification demonstrates market leadership, paves the way for increased staff motivation and creates new opportunities to expand partnerships with customers and stakeholders.

"Obtaining the ISO 9001:2015 certification from an external auditor verifies that the QMS Airspace has in place will ensure all expectations and requirements of customers and other interested parties are met, if not exceeded, through the process of constant review and improvement," said Joe McGaffin, Airspace Director of Quality Assurance.

Additionally, confirming the company's commitment to global and domestic supply chain security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection certified Airspace as a new CTPAT partner. To comply with this certification, Airspace conducted a risk assessment, met CTPAT minimum security criteria, and has agreed to implement security measures, protect the supply chain, and identify lapses in security. As a certified CTPAT partner, Airspace will have shorter wait times at U.S. borders, fewer CBP examinations and will have access to Free and Secure Trade (FAST) Lanes at land borders, among other benefits, which will ultimately streamline international shipping and delivery processes.

"As we move further into 2022, our focus is not only on revenue goals, but the continued growth of the organization professionally," said Ben Kozy, Chief Operating Officer. "Our recent ISO 9001:2015 and CTPAT certifications are just the latest steps in that direction."

