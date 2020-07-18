Airstream of Scottsdale Adds 2021 Travel Trailers to Their Inventory

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the coming of the new model year, Airstream of Scottsdale has begun carrying 2021 models that are available to the public. These include both Airstream Caravel 22FB models as well as a 2021 Airstream Globetrotter 27FB Travel Trailer. All new models have the classic silver aluminum exterior and offer the latest iteration in the Airstream brand.

To start, two 2021 Airstream Caravel 22FB Travel Trailer models are currently available at Airstream of Scottsdale. As their names suggest, each model is 22 feet long and has a bed in the front section of the trailer sized at 80 inches long by 54 inches wide. The model also has a Tungsten and Autumn Night interior color scheme. A private bathroom and U-dinette is also included, with a half-galley kitchen area for cooking.

Lastly, a 2021 Airstream Globetrotter 27 FB Travel Trailer is also available at their location. At a 27-foot long travel trailer, it comes with a Dublin Slate and Dark Walnut interior color scheme and has luxury woven vinyl flooring. Like the Airstream Caravel trailers mentioned above, the bed is located at the front of the trailer inside a more private space away from the dining, lounge, and kitchen areas. One new addition to all 2021 Airstream Globetrotter models is an update to a highly efficient compressor-style electric refrigerator.

For direct pricing, the dealership welcomes customers to contact them or head to the dealership directly. You can find them online at https://www.airstreamofscottsdale.com/ or visit their location at 15000 N Hayden Road in Scottsdale, AR. They may also be reached by phone at 480-467-3737 during their office hours for any questions or concerns.

