Airstream of Scottsdale Has Special Offers Available in its Inventory

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To expand on their unique inventory, Airstream of Scottsdale is offering select specials on a 2019 Monterey Bowrider boat as well as two 2019 Airstream Nest models. These specials include price discounts off the original base price. All three special offers are available at their location in Scottsdale, AR and are available while supplies last.

Airstream of Scottsdale has an offer available on a 2019 Monterey Bowrider 224S boat. Pacific Blue in color, the boat is 22-feet, nine inches long and offers a swim platform along the stern. To power the boat, a Mercury 4.5-liter 1.62 Alpha motor is attached, which provides up to 250 horsepower. The boat also comes with a 55-gallon fuel capacity, removable ski pylon and several stereo upgrades. Originally listed at $64,790, the dealership is offering $4,791 off the price for an advertised price of $59,999.

For those interested in a travel trailer, two 2019 Airstream Nest 16U models are also available at their location. Each model is 16 feet long and carries a dinette feature in the front of the trailer. While one has a Clutch and Vanilla Interior, the other has a Wingspan and Vanilla interior. Those interested in either model are invited to call the dealership for pricing on each model.

Any customers looking to purchase any of the three mentioned items are welcome to contact Airstream of Scottsdale directly. Those interested can discuss more with an associate by phone at 480-467-3737 during their office hours. Also, the dealership can be contacted online at https://www.airstreamofscottsdale.com/ or be found at their location at 15000 N Hayden Road in Scottsdale, AR.

SOURCE Airstream of Scottsdale