Airstream of Scottsdale Promotes Special Pricing on 2019 Airstream Models

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Airstream of Scottsdale specializes in selling travel trailers. They are currently offering special prices on some of their 2019 Airstream models to make room for incoming 2020 and future 2021 models. Shoppers can purchase qualifying travel trailers with a dealer discount that takes thousands of dollars of the original prices. All the travel trailers included in the dealer discount are signature Airstream silver color with tinted windows for privacy. Most of the travel trailers included in this special are 2019 Airstream International models.

Of the five 2019 travel trailers that are part of this special pricing offer, three belong to the 2019 Airstream International Serenity model type. A 23-foot 2019 Airstream International Serenity travel trailer with front bed is being sold for $71,987. Another identical travel trailer is also being sold for $76,987. A 28-foot 2019 Airstream International Serenity travel trailer with rear bed is being sold for $89,978. This also happens to be the biggest discount from MSRP, as it allows buyers to save $19,881. Moving from the International Serenity to a 27-foot 2019 Airstream International Signature travel trailer with front bed, the price changes to $79,987.

The fifth travel trailer with dealer discount is a different model altogether, a 19-foot 2019 Airstream Flying Cloud travel trailer with corner bed. This trailer costs the least of all, only $54,787. Despite being the lowest price, this is also the smallest discount off the MSRP; $5,091. This trailer is constructed with just one axle instead of two, like the International Serenity and Signature models described above.

Shoppers interested in learning more about the floor plans or other features of the 2019 Airstream travel trailer models being sold at the dealer discount price are encouraged to contact Airstream of Scottsdale at 15000 N Hayden Road Scottsdale, Arizona, 85260. The dealership can also be contacted by phone at 480-467-3737.

SOURCE Airstream of Scottsdale