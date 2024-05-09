|
09.05.2024 08:20:31
Airtel Africa Slips To Q4 Loss On Weak Revenues; Plans Up To $100 Mln Share Buyback, Dividend
(RTTNews) - Telecom company Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter loss before tax was $118 million, compared to last year's profit of $233 million.
Loss attributable to owners of the company was $104 million or 2.8 cents per share, compared to profit of $195 million or 5.2 cents per share a year ago.
Adjusted earnings per share were 3 cents, compared to 2.8 cents last year.
Revenue for the quarter fell 16.6 percent to $1.12 billion from prior year's $1.34 billion. Revenues, however, climbed 23.1 percent at constant exchanges rates.
Total customer base in the year grew by 9.0 percent to 152.7 million.
Further, the Board has approved a share buyback programme of up to $100 million, over a period of up to 12 months.
The Board has recommended a final dividend of 3.57 cents per share, making the total dividend for FY24 5.95 cents per share.
