08.12.2023 15:00:00

Airthereal Continues Commitment to Clean Water Solutions with New Water Filtration System

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airthereal's mission at reducing plastic waste, encouraging sustainability, and fostering a green lifestyle continues with the Pristine Lite3 RO Countertop Instant Filtered Water Dispenser and Water Filtration collection.

Logo

Aligning with customers adapting to changing water needs, this new line addresses the real challenges of obtaining clean drinking water without adding to waste.

The Pristine Lit3 is easy to use, without any installation, with an advanced filtration system that eradicates up to 99% of common tap water impurities. The system's RO membrane is sourced from renowned supplier, DOW FilmTec.

The new water filtration system collection joins an extensive lineup of smart home, user-friendly products that Airthereal has become known for.

About Airthereal

Airthereal is a brand committed to helping people focus on their home health and wellness. Since 2018, Airthereal's mission of high-quality, in-home air care has expanded to creating a perfect, wellness environment at home or at the office. Airthereal is committed to providing customers with easy ways to create a clean, comfortable, sustainable home life. For more information, visit www.airthereal.com.

Contact:
Vanessa Young
6945 Speedway Blvd, H102
Las Vegas, NV 89115
marketing@airthereal.com
airthereal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airthereal-continues-commitment-to-clean-water-solutions-with-new-water-filtration-system-302009872.html

SOURCE AIRTHEREAL

