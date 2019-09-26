BANGKOK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIS, AP Thailand, KBank and SEAC join forces with Stanford University to launch The Stanford Thailand Research Consortium in Thailand.Mrs. Arinya Talerngsri, Chief Capability Officer & Managing Director of SEAC (Southeast Asia Center), begins, "At SEAC, we foresee the importance of research, especially at the national level. According to the world's statistical data report, the rate of gross domestic product (GDP) of counties that invest in research and development are more likely to increase significantly. Hence, we want work to with the world-class university which is known for their applied research quality like Stanford University to make The Stanford Thailand Research Consortium happen in Thailand with an aim to push research and development into national agenda because we believe that the only way to build sustainable growth for our country is to do research that will elevate business performance and uplift capabilities of Thai people and Thailand in the long run. For this, we connect all 3 Thai corporations and Stanford, and we are deeply pleased to be a supportive local partner of The Stanford Research Consortium, assisting in all ongoing research projects under this initiative throughout the next 5 years."

The Stanford Thailand Research Consortium, launched in 2018, is a five-year project and the first ever research consortium made up of an extended pool of Stanford resources with 22 professors and faculty experts from 9 schools including School of Engineering, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Management Science and Engineering, Bioengineering, Computer Science; School of Business, Psychology, Medicine; and School of Earth, Energy and Environmental Sciences to perform all-encompassing research in Thailand. It brings together a diverse range of leading Thai companies, which are individually selected to join the consortium and share a passion and commitment to help the country prepare, adapt and prosper as it transforms to a digital, intelligence-driven economy.

The Stanford Thailand Research Consortium has set the bold and inspiring aims of addressing four central themes to drive development in Thailand ranging from raising human values, increasing economic prosperity, social well-being and environmental protection.

A recently published World Economic Forum (WEF) report for 2019 reveal alarming facts that up to 75 million positions in the global labor market will vanish, but at least 113 million new jobs will emerge instead. This signals a major shift for human resources where they would need to adapt themselves to disruption in the socioeconomic, political, environmental, and business landscape. Southeast Asians, in particular, are expected to be notably affected by this change. These countries are in urgent need to keep themselves relevant to evolving economy at a global scale by shifting themselves from agricultural producing countries to service industry countries or increasing their productivity with technologies. Many leading organizations and corporations in Thailand are now working or conducting their research at their full capacity to future-proof the country by outlining human resources enhancement programs, streamlining their enterprises, and maximizing their business opportunities to match with intense competitions in the international arena.

Mr. Paul Marca, Associate Vice Provost -- Strategy, Programs and Development at Stanford University, states, "The project are designed to contribute to Thai society and the country known as 'Doing Good' topics, and 'Doing Well' topics which are benefiting the companies we collaborate with."

On research topics of their choices, all three corporations share the same objectives on their wishes to uplift Thailand in all key aspects. Initially, AIS will center its research campaigns on innovations, AP is determined to simultaneously cultivate capabilities of Thai people as well as the Thai education system, and KBANK will explore sustainability development and all associated topics.

Mr. Anupong Assavabhokhin, CEO of AP (Thailand) Plc., says, "Today is a remarkable day for AP as today is the day we can officially utilize our know-how, capabilities, and resources to develop Thailand in all aspects with the establishment of The Stanford Thailand Research Consortium -- the first-ever world-class and intensive research in Thailand to bring knowledge, capabilities including resources to develop Thailand in all aspects . Among the upcoming challenges, we recognize that 'Human Values' is one of the most critical issues that the business world is now facing. Our focus on cultivating capabilities of Thais is going to be adopted by the Stanford Thailand Research Consortium and we will mutually seek solutions to transform Thai education systems based on current contexts of Thai society to ensure we can shape the new generations of Thais with up-to-date skills and capabilities. I personally believe that the establishment of this consortium, backed by determined partners today and the future, should enhance quality of life, competitiveness, and potential of Thailand so we can stand alongside other nations and ready to withstand business and social transformations."

Ms. Kantima Lerlertyuttitham, Chief Human Resources Officer at AIS, explains, "Digital Disruption is not a fad and AIS is certain that what's more important is not the disruption itself but it is the readiness of Thais to adapt new know-hows that are resulted from creativity and digital technologies to benefit their lives and their works which can lead to useful innovations for Thai society . Joining forces with Stanford University and SEAC is a milestone partnership for AIS and this should springboard us in our attempts to significantly enhance know-hows of Thai people, perfect Thai society, and safeguard Thai economy amid digital transformations."

Ms. Kattiya Indaravijaya, President of KBANK, adds, "KBANK is determined to solve emerging problems in Thai society and be a part of sustainable social growth in economy, social, and environment through partnerships with government agencies or public sector. 'Rak Pa Nan Project -- Nan Sandbox' is a notable example of our corroborations to sustainably revitalize and recover forest and eradicate deforestation. Also, it will soon become a national model and prototype for solving these issues for other provinces in the future. Our partnership with the Stanford Thailand Research Consortium will help solve the many challenges in Thailand and seek how to tackle these matters. Given Stanford's strength in transformational leadership, we are certain that this should be a crucial mechanism for embedding sustainability mindset for everyone to sustainable develop Thailand altogether from both 'Do Good' and 'Do well' aspects."

SEAC, AIS, AP Thailand and KBank are committed to supporting the government's Thailand 4.0strategy, and believe this initiative will help them in this endeavor. The Consortium brings the capabilities of Stanford University faculty and research methodologies to better understand and address the challenges facing Thailand.

