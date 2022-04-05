AIVITA Biomedical Appoints Dr. H. Christian Fibiger to its Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIVITA Biomedical, Inc., a biotech company specializing in innovative stem cell applications, today announced the appointment of distinguished neuroscientist and industry specialist H. Christian Fibiger, Ph.D. to its board of directors.

Dr. Fibiger served as vice president and global head of neuroscience at Amgen, the world's largest biotechnology company. Before joining Amgen, Dr. Fibiger served as vice president of Neuroscience Discovery Research and Clinical Investigation at Eli Lilly and Company. He is professor emeritus in the Faculty of Medicine at the University of British Columbia. During his academic career, Dr. Fibiger has made numerous seminal contributions to neuroscience research and was among the top 100 most cited scientists in neuroscience.

"Dr. Fibiger is a particularly meaningful addition to our board as we transition to Phase 3 clinical trials," said Dr. Hans S. Keirstead, AIVITA Biomedical's chairman and CEO. "We are honored and excited to work with an individual with such extensive experience in big pharma, board governance and deep science."

AIVITA is developing novel vaccines for the treatment of cancer and prevention of COVID-19. A recently completed Phase 2 clinical trial in glioblastoma demonstrated a 50% increase in survival over standard of care. A recently completed Phase 2 clinical trial in COVID-19 prevention demonstrated 96% cellular immune protection efficiency to SARS-CoV-2 with the fewest and lowest adverse events of any published COVID-19 vaccine.

About AIVITA Biomedical

Founded in 2016 by pioneers in the cell therapy industry, AIVITA Biomedical, Inc. utilizes its expertise in stem cell growth and directed, high-purity differentiation to enable safe, efficient and economical manufacturing systems which support its therapeutic pipeline. Our cancer immunotherapy targets the seed of all cancers, tumor-initiating cells, with a unique pan-antigenic approach that targets all neoantigens specific to the patient's cancer. Our patient-specific cancer treatments have shown tremendous promise in eradicating tumors, without harmful side effects, in melanoma and glioblastoma clinical studies. Our COVID-19 Vaccine Enabling Kit is targeted to emerging nations enabling point-of-care vaccine production in minimally-equipped facilities by minimally-trained third-party technicians.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as applicable. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our plans, beliefs, expectations and assumptions, as well as other statements that are not necessarily historical facts. You are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve risks and uncertainties. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which it is made, and we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements. This communication also contains market data related to our business and industry which includes projections that are based on a number of assumptions we believe are reasonable and most significant to the projections as of the date of this communication. If any of our assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may significantly differ from our projections based on these assumptions. This communication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aivita-biomedical-appoints-dr-h-christian-fibiger-to-its-board-of-directors-301517585.html

SOURCE AIVITA Biomedical, Inc.