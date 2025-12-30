30.12.2025 11:00:42

Aixia Signs AI Platform Deal With Swedish Finance And Insurance Client

(RTTNews) - Aixia Group AB ser. B (AIXIA-B.ST, AIXAF), on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with a major player in Sweden's finance and insurance sector to deliver an advanced platform solution for AI-driven and data-heavy workloads.

The delivery and deployment are planned for the first quarter of 2026.

The agreement covers the delivery of the VAST Data platform, including hardware, software, licenses, support and training. The total order value amounts to approximately SEK 6.3 million.

The contract includes multi-year licenses and support, creating a long-term customer relationship and recurring revenue streams over the term of the agreement.

The customer is a new client for the company and operates in a sector with particularly high requirements for data security, regulatory compliance and system reliability.

The company said the deal strengthens its AI data infrastructure business and supports its strategy to expand AI-related offerings.

Aixia Group AB is currently trading 0.47% lesser at SEK 106.50 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

28.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
27.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 52
26.12.25 KW 52: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
26.12.25 KW 52: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verkürzter Handel vor Silvester: ATX mit Rekordhoch -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Dienstag Gewinne. Der DAX präsentiert sich ebenfalls fester. Asiens Börsen fanden auch am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen