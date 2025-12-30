Aixia Signs AI Platform Deal With Swedish Finance And Insurance Client

(RTTNews) - Aixia Group AB ser. B (AIXIA-B.ST, AIXAF), on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with a major player in Sweden's finance and insurance sector to deliver an advanced platform solution for AI-driven and data-heavy workloads.

The delivery and deployment are planned for the first quarter of 2026.

The agreement covers the delivery of the VAST Data platform, including hardware, software, licenses, support and training. The total order value amounts to approximately SEK 6.3 million.

The contract includes multi-year licenses and support, creating a long-term customer relationship and recurring revenue streams over the term of the agreement.

The customer is a new client for the company and operates in a sector with particularly high requirements for data security, regulatory compliance and system reliability.

The company said the deal strengthens its AI data infrastructure business and supports its strategy to expand AI-related offerings.

Aixia Group AB is currently trading 0.47% lesser at SEK 106.50 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.