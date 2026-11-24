

EQS-Media / 24.11.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST



AIXTRON and Nokia expand collaboration to scale InP photonics for AI infrastructure

Herzogenrath, November 24, 2026 – AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA) today announced that Nokia has placed several repeat orders for AIXTRON’s G10-AsP systems, with deliveries scheduled throughout 2027. The new orders follow the successful installation of Nokia’s first G10-AsP system last year and represent a significant expansion of Nokia’s manufacturing capacity for indium phosphide (InP) photonic integrated circuits (PICs).

Artificial intelligence is reshaping global compute infrastructure and driving rapid growth in data traffic within hyperscale data centers. As ever-larger volumes of data are transferred between accelerators, GPUs and compute clusters, demand for high-performance lasers and photonic integrated circuits continues to increase. Industry analysts[1] expect the laser market for AI infrastructure to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2025 to USD 43.5 billion by 2031, corresponding to a CAGR of approximately 63 percent. To meet this demand, manufacturers require scalable production solutions for 150 mm InP wafers — an area in which AIXTRON’s G10-AsP platform is strongly positioned.

The G10-AsP system provides Nokia with key capabilities for scaling next-generation coherent optics and AI-related data center photonics. Its capability to process 150 mm InP wafers enables higher output and lower unit costs. Advanced injector and temperature control technologies improve on-wafer uniformity by up to a factor of four, supporting stable and reproducible epitaxial growth. Integrated in-situ cleaning helps maintain process consistency across complex PIC growth sequences, while fully automated cassette-to-cassette handling increases throughput in high-volume manufacturing. The system’s long-campaign stability further supports the high yields required for laser and PIC production at scale.

“Following the successful deployment of our first G10-AsP system, and our close collaboration with AIXTRON’s service and process support teams, expanding our manufacturing with additional AIXTRON systems is a next logical step. The ability to manufacture complex InP PICs on 150 mm wafers with high stability and uniformity is essential for advancing next-generation optical technologies. The G10-AsP supports this objective by combining precise process control with proven high-volume manufacturing capability,” commented Hery Djie, Vice President of Operation and Engineering at Nokia.

Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO of AIXTRON SE, said: “We are proud of our partnership with Nokia. InP photonics plays a central role in meeting the rapidly growing demand for highly scalable optical manufacturing solutions for AI infrastructure. Nokia’s decision to expand its manufacturing capacity with multiple G10-AsP systems underlines that our tools deliver the automation, uniformity, and process stability on 150 mm wafers required for reliable high-volume PIC production.”

Contact

Christian Ludwig

Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

fon +49 (2407) 9030-444

e-mail c.ludwig@aixtron.com

About AIXTRON

AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, the United States, and in Europe. AIXTRON´s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications.

Our registered trademarks: AIXACT®, AIX-Multi-Ject®, AIXTRON®, Close Coupled Showerhead®, EXP®, EPISON®, Gas Foil Rotation®, HXP®, HYPERION®, Multi-Ject®, Planetary Reactor®, PVPD®, STExS®, TriJet®.

For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: www.aixtron.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition, and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “contemplate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “continue” and “estimate” and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond the control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition plants and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semiconductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements, in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available on the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law.

This document is also available in German. In the event of any discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.

[1] YOLE Group: Photonics InP and GaAs for AI 2026

[VM1]@Ludwig, Christian Alexander which source?

[LC2]Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Size, Share | Report [2035]

[LC3]We can go more bullish, too: Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Size & Share Report, 2035 - what do you think?

[MV4]humm, that is not a high quality report. I would either quote a Bank report or an official Analyst, best a customer presentation like Nvidia

Let me dig out something

[VM5]@Ludwig, Christian Alexander as written by email, let s wait for Sonja s input and then potentially use Yoles new alternative number. The numbers are even higher and I doubt there is 10Gb of PIC today yet