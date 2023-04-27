Aixtron Q1 Profit Drops; Confirms FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Aixtron (AIXA), a German manufacturer of metalorganic chemical vapour deposition equipment, reported that its first-quarter profit dropped to 3.5 million euros from last year's 13.8 million euros, with earnings per share declining to 0.03 euros from 0.12 euros in the previous year.

Quarterly revenues were 77.2 million euros, down 13% from the prior year. This was mainly due to the fact that export licenses for tools ready for delivery in the latest-quarter were not yet issued as of the reporting date.

Quarterly order intake increased by 7% to 139.9 million euros from the prior year.

For the year 2023, the company expects the high demand for MOCVD systems to further increase and has therefore confirmed the 2023 full-year growth guidance that was given in February 2023.

The company expects the total order intake in the Group to range between 600 million euros and 680 million euros for the full year 2023. At revenues between 580 million euros and 640 million euros, the company expects to achieve a gross margin of around 45%.

