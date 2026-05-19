

EQS-Media / 19.05.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST



AIXTRON receives multiple orders for G10-AsP MOCVD Systems from Lumentum to support expansion of High-Speed Optical Solutions for AI Networks

Herzogenrath, Germany, 19 May 2026 – AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA) a technology provider of MOCVD solutions for advanced photonics, announced today that Lumentum, a global leader in optical and photonic technologies for artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud data centres, has placed multiple orders for the G10-AsP platform.

The orders reflect the growing demand for indium phosphide (InP)-based lasers and detectors, which are becoming essential for the rapid growth of large-scale AI data center networks. Lumentum is at the forefront of deploying ultra-high-speed optical connectivity solutions, including next-generation high-speed InP technologies designed for 800G and beyond, addressing the rapidly increasing bandwidth requirements of AI data center architectures.

To meet rapidly increasing customer demand for AI-driven optical connectivity, Lumentum is expanding its manufacturing capacity with the support of AIXTRON's G10-AsP system. Widely regarded as the industry benchmark for high-volume, high-performance indium phosphide (InP) production, this platform delivers superior wafer uniformity thanks to advanced temperature control and injector engineering. Its fully automated, cassette-to-cassette wafer handling supports maximum throughput in world-class manufacturing environments, and its integrated in-situ cleaning ensures exceptional process stability over extended production runs. Furthermore, the system's ability to handle 6-inch InP wafers enables customers to lead the way in true mass production.

Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO of AIXTRON SE, emphasized the strategic significance of the collaboration: "Lumentum is shaping the future of AI-driven high-speed optical communications. We are proud to support this trajectory with our G10-AsP platform, enabling scalable and highly stable InP manufacturing in line with accelerating market demands. As the industry transitions toward larger wafer formats and higher integration levels, AIXTRON provides the technological foundation required for sustainable volume growth."

Jeff Brown, Senior Vice President, Fab Operations at Lumentum, said:

"Lumentum’s world-class InP technology platform continues to set the standard for high-performance photonics, enabling the next generation of bandwidth scaling and energy-efficient optical interconnects. Our collaboration with AIXTRON strengthens our ability to innovate at scale, combining a leading-edge manufacturing platform with our device expertise to accelerate advanced InP solutions for the global market."

Contact

Christian Ludwig

Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

fon +49 (2407) 9030-444

e-mail c.ludwig@aixtron.com

About AIXTRON:

AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States, and in Europe. AIXTRON´s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include Laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications.

Our registered trademarks: AIXACT®, AIX-Multi-Ject®, AIXTRON®, Close Coupled Showerhead®, EXP®, EPISON®, Gas Foil Rotation®, HXP®, HYPERION®, Multi-Ject®, Planetary Reactor®, PVPD®, STExS®, TriJet®

For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: www.aixtron.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition, and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “contemplate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “continue” and “estimate” and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition plants and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semiconductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements , in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law.

This document is also available in a German language translation version. In case of discrepancies, the English language document shall prevail and shall be the valid version.