

EQS-Media / 07.05.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST



AIXTRON supplied Planetary GaN MOCVD Systems to Renesas for High-Volume Manufacturing Expansion

Herzogenrath, 7 May 2026 – AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA) has supplied Renesas with multiple Planetary G5+C systems to expand its Gallium Nitride (GaN) production in high-volume manufacturing (HVM) environments. This collaboration helps strengthen Renesas’ GaN production capabilities in response to surging demand across critical power electronics applications.

Since the acquisition of Transphorm in June 2024, Renesas has been accelerating the deployment of GaN technology in e-mobility and automotive, advanced Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, fast-charging infrastructure, AI data center power architectures, as well as renewable energy and industrial sectors to enable efficient and compact power conversion at scale.

MOCVD (Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition) is a foundational process in the semiconductor industry, enabling the production of high-quality GaN epitaxial layers. AIXTRON’s Planetary MOCVD systems, optimized for high-throughput and uniformity, are engineered to support the seamless scaling of Renesas’ GaN power device manufacturing. The systems have already been delivered and are fully operational.

“GaN is one of the fastest-growing segments in our industry and is becoming a key growth driver for our Power Business,” said Rohan Samsi, Vice President, GaN Business Division, Power Product Group at Renesas. “We are excited to build on the proven Planetary platform, originally introduced at Transphorm, and to seamlessly expand our production capacity with additional AIXTRON GaN Planetary systems.”

“Renesas’ strategy to ramp up GaN production in high-volume manufacturing sends a clear signal of accelerated momentum in the wide-bandgap sector. As a long-standing technology partner, we support this expansion with our proven Planetary MOCVD production solutions,” said Dr. Nicolas Müsgens, Director Product Management GaN at AIXTRON. “The order for additional AIXTRON GaN Planetary systems demonstrates Renesas’ strong commitment to large-scale GaN manufacturing, and we are proud to contribute with our technology to this growth.”

Contact

Christian Ludwig

Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

fon +49 (2407) 9030-444

e-mail c.ludwig@aixtron.com

About AIXTRON:

AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States, and in Europe. AIXTRON´s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include Laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications.

Our registered trademarks: AIXACT®, AIX-Multi-Ject®, AIXTRON®, Close Coupled Showerhead®, EXP®, EPISON®, Gas Foil Rotation®, HXP®, HYPERION®, Multi-Ject®, Planetary Reactor®, PVPD®, STExS®, TriJet®

For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: www.aixtron.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

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This document is also available in a German language translation version. In case of discrepancies, the English language document shall prevail and shall be the valid version.