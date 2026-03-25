

EQS-Media / 25.03.2026 / 19:30 CET/CEST



AIXTRON to expand global footprint with new plant in Malaysia

Herzogenrath, March 25, 2026 – AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA), a leading supplier of deposition equipment for compound semiconductors, is taking an important step to strengthen its global competitiveness. The company has decided to build a new manufacturing facility in Malaysia in order to tap into the fast growing semiconductor equipment ecosystem in South East Asia.

Strengthening global competitiveness

AIXTRON plans to manufacture some of its 100/150/200 mm products in the new plant in the Penang region, mostly to address customers in Asia. The new location will include assembly & test, engineering support and local purchasing capabilities. This will allow local assembly of some of AIXTRON’s products, and sourcing of many parts from the local supply chain of module and component makers. The modular factory design allows for future expansion with little additional investment. With the plant in Malaysia, AIXTRON is making a big step to tap one of the leading ecosystems of the semiconductor equipment industry and follows other leading global semiconductor equipment makers in terms of global footprint expansion.

Dato’ Loo Lee Lian, CEO of InvestPenang shares her excitement about the company’s expansion into Malaysia, stating, “AIXTRON’s decision to build a new facility in Penang underscores our region’s growing reputation as a premier destination for advanced technology investments. This new facility highlights Penang's attractiveness as a strategic hub for innovation and manufacturing, reflecting the company's confidence in our highly skilled workforce and favorable business environment.”

“With this step, AIXTRON is implementing a best-practice strategy of the global semiconductor supply industry and leveraging the excellently developed local ecosystem. Overall, this represents a clear growth step for us, strengthens our position in the Asian market. We remain dedicated to our European locations in Herzogenrath, Germany, and Cambridge, UK. Both locations are central pillars for research, development, and also production, especially due to many strong and specialized suppliers. The plant in Malaysia complements the strengths of the existing locations and allows to leverage “the best of both worlds” by adding access to the South East Asia supply chain. No personnel reduction is planned in Europe as a result of this”, says Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO of AIXTRON SE.

2026 financials unchanged // EUR 40 million capex for the new facility

The capex for the new site is estimated at around EUR 40 million, to be spent in H2/2026 and H1/2027. The plant is expected to start operation in the spring of 2027 with first shipments expected in the second half of 2027. The start-up costs expected in 2026 in connection with preparing for production will not affect the forecast for fiscal year 2026.

Contact

Christian Ludwig

Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

fon +49 (2407) 9030-444

e-mail c.ludwig@aixtron.com

About AIXTRON:

AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States, and in Europe. AIXTRON´s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include Laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications.

Our registered trademarks: AIXACT®, AIX-Multi-Ject®, AIXTRON®, Close Coupled Showerhead®, EXP®, EPISON®, Gas Foil Rotation®, HXP®, HYPERION®, Multi-Ject®, Planetary Reactor®, PVPD®, STExS®, TriJet®

For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: www.aixtron.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition, and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “contemplate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “continue” and “estimate” and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition equipment and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semiconductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements , in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law.

This document is also available in a German language translation version. In case of discrepancies, the German language document shall prevail and shall be the valid version.