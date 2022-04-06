Aizon Partners with TetraScience to Help Pharmaceutical Customers Increase the Speed and Efficiency of Drug Manufacturing

Partnership Demonstrates Increasing Adoption of Tetra Data to Create Unrestricted Innovation

BOSTON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience , the R&D Data Cloud company, announced today that Aizon, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) SaaS provider that transforms pharmaceutical manufacturing operations, has joined the Tetra Partner Network (TPN) so that customers can create end-to-end data integrity and speed the delivery of drugs with improved quality and higher output.

"Aizon innovates how customers use data to achieve actionable insights within and across manufacturing sites," says Simon Meffan-Main, Ph.D., Vice President of Product for TPN. "We are delighted to partner with them to increase operational effectiveness from development through manufacturing using Tetra Data to create data liquidity and enable Aizon's advanced analytics."

Pharmaceutical manufacturers are increasingly adopting advanced technologies to integrate systems where data can be analyzed by algorithms and used for critical real-time business and operational efficiencies. However, moving scientific data from development into manufacturing and integrating data produced in heterogeneous formats for advanced analytics remains an obstacle.

Aizon uses advanced AI to provide deeper insights that inform better decision making in manufacturing across a range of applications, including predictive maintenance, bioreactor, digital twin, and GxP compliant data aggregation with contextualization. The Tetra R&D Data Cloud ingests raw scientific data from disparate sources and engineers it into the industry's only universally-adoptable format, Tetra Data, which is harmonized, compliant, liquid, and actionable, and can be used to accelerate scientific and operational outcomes across the pharma value chain.

"By partnering with TetraScience, we can use the data aggregation and engineering capabilities of the Tetra R&D Data Cloud so that we can help customers gain speed and insights into manufacturing processes in order to scale more quickly and with consistency," says John Vitalie, CEO of Aizon. "We are excited to partner with them on a joint effort to bring market-leading technology that is purpose-built for the industry to our customers, for real and impactful improvements on how to create value from manufacturing and GxP data."

"Every partner added to the Tetra Partner Network creates value for customers," says Patrick Grady, TetraScience Chairman and CEO. "As partners and customers continue to accelerate adoption of our open platform, the entire life sciences industry works in lockstep, eliminating data silos and delivering unrestricted scientific data innovation."

Read the Aizon blog: Digital Twins - Seeing Double with a Predictive Eye .

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the R&D Data Cloud company with a mission to transform life sciences R&D, accelerate discovery, and improve and extend human life. The Tetra R&D Data Cloud provides life sciences companies with the flexibility, scalability, and data-centric capabilities to enable easy access to centralized, harmonized, and actionable scientific data and is actively deployed across enterprise pharma and biotech organizations. As an open platform, TetraScience has built the largest integration network of lab instruments, informatics applications, CRO/CDMOs, analytics, and data science partners, creating seamless interoperability and an innovation feedback loop that will drive the future of life sciences R&D. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com .

About Aizon

Aizon is an AI software application and solution provider that transforms manufacturing operations with the use of advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and other smart factory technologies focused on optimizing production within highly regulated industries. The Aizon AI platform seamlessly integrates unlimited sources of structured and unstructured data to deliver actionable insights across all manufacturing sites. Aizon offers an intuitive way to gain meaningful operational intelligence by enabling real-time visibility and predictive insights in a GxP-compliant manner, with end-to-end data integrity.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aizon-partners-with-tetrascience-to-help-pharmaceutical-customers-increase-the-speed-and-efficiency-of-drug-manufacturing-301518593.html

SOURCE TETRASCIENCE