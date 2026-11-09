Ajinomoto Aktie

Ajinomoto ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 853681 / ISIN: JP3119600009

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.11.2026 12:28:39

Ajinomoto H1 Earnings Climb 43.1%, Raises FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (AJINF, 2802.T), a Japanese packaged food products company, reported profit for the first six months, ended September 30, that rose from last year. The company also upgraded its outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent rose 43.1 percent, to ¥73.311 billion, or ¥76.77 per share, from ¥51.245 billion, or ¥52.18 per share recorded in the first half of previous year.

Corresponding net profit was ¥78.443 billion and ¥56.734 billion, respectively.

Profit before income taxes for the period totalled ¥99.457 billion, as against the prior year's figure of ¥80.089 million.

The company's revenue for the six-month period rose 12.5%, to ¥831.162 billion from ¥738.881 billion year ago.

Looking ahead, Ajinomoto modified its previous guidance for the full year ending March 31, 2027, now expecting the full year profit attributable to owners of the parent, to total ¥135 billion, and basic earnings per share to reach ¥141.78. The earlier estimates were ¥123.5 billion and ¥129.84 per basic share.

Annual sales is now expected to total ¥1.767 trillion, up from the previous outlook of ¥1.732 trillion.

AJINF shares closed Friday on the OTC market at $30.73. On the Tokyo exchange, Ajinomoto shares closed Monday at ¥4,430, up ¥3.80 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. 24,95 0,40% Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.26 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX legen zu -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zieht zum Wochenstart an, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls steigt. Die Börsen in Asien legten am Montag mehrheitlich zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen