Ajinomoto H1 Earnings Climb 43.1%, Raises FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (AJINF, 2802.T), a Japanese packaged food products company, reported profit for the first six months, ended September 30, that rose from last year. The company also upgraded its outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent rose 43.1 percent, to ¥73.311 billion, or ¥76.77 per share, from ¥51.245 billion, or ¥52.18 per share recorded in the first half of previous year.

Corresponding net profit was ¥78.443 billion and ¥56.734 billion, respectively.

Profit before income taxes for the period totalled ¥99.457 billion, as against the prior year's figure of ¥80.089 million.

The company's revenue for the six-month period rose 12.5%, to ¥831.162 billion from ¥738.881 billion year ago.

Looking ahead, Ajinomoto modified its previous guidance for the full year ending March 31, 2027, now expecting the full year profit attributable to owners of the parent, to total ¥135 billion, and basic earnings per share to reach ¥141.78. The earlier estimates were ¥123.5 billion and ¥129.84 per basic share.

Annual sales is now expected to total ¥1.767 trillion, up from the previous outlook of ¥1.732 trillion.

AJINF shares closed Friday on the OTC market at $30.73. On the Tokyo exchange, Ajinomoto shares closed Monday at ¥4,430, up ¥3.80 percent.

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