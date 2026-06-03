Akamai Aktie

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WKN: 928906 / ISIN: US00971T1016

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03.06.2026 13:13:39

Akamai Expands Security Offerings With GM Sectec Partnership

(RTTNews) - Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM), on Wednesday announced that GM Sectec, a provider of PCI-led managed security services, has joined the Akamai Partner Connect Program.

The partnership aims to help enterprises simplify compliance with PCI DSS v4.0.1, govern autonomous AI agents, and strengthen protection against ransomware and API-based threats.

The partnership also combines GM Sectec's PCI compliance validation and Databye by FirsToken tokenization technology with Akamai's security portfolio to deliver a multilayered cybersecurity offering.

The companies said the collaboration is designed to help organizations secure AI-driven workflows, reduce compliance risks, and improve resilience against cyber threats.

The companies said key initiatives include governance of non-human identities to audit machine access.

The partnership will deploy Akamai API Security to identify and monitor APIs.

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation will be used to provide Zero Trust microsegmentation.

GM Sectec will also provide 24/7 managed detection and incident response services through its global incident response centers.

GM Sectec operates managed security services across North America, Latin America, and Europe and specializes in PCI compliance, digital forensics, and incident response services.

In the pre-market trading, Akamai Technologies is 0.17% higher at $160.59 on the Nasdaq.

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