Akamai jumps into DBaaS market with Linode Managed Database

In a bid to meet demand from businesses that want to reduce or eliminate the overhead of managing databases, content delivery network and web security provider Akamai is releasing its first DBaaS (database-as-a-service) offering, close on the heels of acquiring cloud hosting provider Linode for $900 million in February this year. Called Linode Managed Database, the managed service is being offered with support for MySQL initially across Linode's 11 global data centers, the company said, adding that support for PostgreSQL, Redis and MongoDB is expected to follow later in the second quarter this year.The company claims that most of its customers have requested a managed database service.To read this article in full, please click here