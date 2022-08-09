|
09.08.2022 22:06:05
Akamai Technologies Inc Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $119.54 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $156.50 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $216.44 million or $1.35 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $903.33 million from $852.82 million last year.
Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $119.54 Mln. vs. $156.50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.74 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.31 -Revenue (Q2): $903.33 Mln vs. $852.82 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Akamai Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
10.08.22
|Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
08.08.22
|Ausblick: Akamai legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Akamai legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.07.22
|Akamai Linode bietet jetzt Kali Linux Instanzen an (ZDNet.de)
Analysen zu Akamai Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Akamai Inc.
|90,97
|-2,29%