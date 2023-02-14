Akamai Technologies Inc Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $128.76 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $160.53 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $216.45 million or $1.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $927.78 million from $905.36 million last year.

Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $128.76 Mln. vs. $160.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.82 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.27 -Revenue (Q4): $927.78 Mln vs. $905.36 Mln last year.