Akamai Technologies To Hold Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Investor Conference Call On Tuesday, February 15, at 4:30 PM ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world's most trusted solution to power and protect digital experiences, announced today that the company will hold a conference call for investors on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. The company's fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results and may include forward-looking financial guidance from management. The call will also be broadcast live via the internet at Akamai's Investor Relations page.

The live dial-in information for the conference call is:

U.S. only: (844) 578-9671
International: (508) 637-5655
Conference ID: 7579719

In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling (855) 859-2056 (or (404) 537-3406 for international calls) and using Conference ID: 7579719. The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai website.

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. The most innovative companies worldwide choose Akamai to secure and deliver their digital experiences - helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. With the world's largest and most trusted edge platform, Akamai keeps apps, code, and experiences closer to users - and threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's security, content delivery, and edge compute products and services at www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or follow Akamai Technologies on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:
Gina Sorice    
Media Relations 
646-320-4107 
gsorice@akamai.com 

Tom Barth
Investor Relations
617-274-7130
tbarth@akamai.com

 

