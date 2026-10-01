Akari Expands IP Portfolio With PCT Filing For PH1 ADC Payload

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) said it filed a new PCT application covering its PH1 payload and its ability to disrupt multiple cancer-driving pathways through RNA splicing modulation.

PH1 is a novel spliceosome-modulating ADC payload designed to disrupt alternative RNA splicing in cancer cells, differing from traditional ADC payloads that primarily target microtubules or cause DNA damage.

The patent application includes claims involving VEGF-A splicing, FAS-mediated programmed cell death and androgen receptor signaling, including the oncogenic AR-V7 variant in prostate cancer.

Akari is developing AKTX-101, a Trop2-targeting ADC using the PH1 payload, and has initiated IND-enabling studies with plans to begin a first-in-human trial by mid-2027. The company is also developing AKTX-102, a CEACAM5-targeting ADC.

Currently, AKTX is trading at $9.14, down 1.72%.