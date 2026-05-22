Akari Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A140KV / ISIN: US00972G1085
|
22.05.2026 16:43:16
Akari Therapeutics Shares Surge 89%
(RTTNews) - Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) shares soared 89.01 percent to $9.72, up $4.58 on Friday, likely continuing momentum from the company's recently announced positive preclinical oncology data ahead of the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting 2026.
The stock is currently trading at $9.72, compared with a previous close of $5.14 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $9.91 and traded between $8.78 and $10.91 during the session, with volume reaching 10.88 million shares, far above the average daily volume of 68,240 shares.
Akari Therapeutics Plc said new data showed its lead antibody-drug conjugate candidate, AKTX-101, demonstrated synergistic anti-cancer activity when combined with the KRAS inhibitor adagrasib in KRAS-mutated pancreatic cancer models.
The company said the studies showed enhanced cell killing in KRAS G12C and KRAS G12D mutant cancer cell lines, while comparator TROP2-targeting therapies displayed antagonistic effects in combination testing.
Akari Therapeutics shares have traded between $3.02 and $56.80 over the past 52 weeks.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Akari Therapeutics PLC (spons. ADRs)
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Akari Therapeutics PLC (spons. ADRs)
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt stark knapp unter 6.000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX fährt Gewinne ein -- Aufschläge an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen verbuchen letztlich Aufschläge
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende in starker Verfassung. Der deutsche Leitindex legte am Freitag ebenfalls zu. Auch die US-Indizes bewegten sich nach oben. Die Börsen in Asien gewannen vor dem Wochenende hinzu.