Akari Therapeutics Shares Surge 89%

(RTTNews) - Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) shares soared 89.01 percent to $9.72, up $4.58 on Friday, likely continuing momentum from the company's recently announced positive preclinical oncology data ahead of the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting 2026.

The stock is currently trading at $9.72, compared with a previous close of $5.14 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $9.91 and traded between $8.78 and $10.91 during the session, with volume reaching 10.88 million shares, far above the average daily volume of 68,240 shares.

Akari Therapeutics Plc said new data showed its lead antibody-drug conjugate candidate, AKTX-101, demonstrated synergistic anti-cancer activity when combined with the KRAS inhibitor adagrasib in KRAS-mutated pancreatic cancer models.

The company said the studies showed enhanced cell killing in KRAS G12C and KRAS G12D mutant cancer cell lines, while comparator TROP2-targeting therapies displayed antagonistic effects in combination testing.

Akari Therapeutics shares have traded between $3.02 and $56.80 over the past 52 weeks.