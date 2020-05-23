AKASO Announces the New Brave 6 Plus Action Camera

FREDERICK, Md., May 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For years now, AKASO has been the world-leader in low-priced, high-quality action cameras designed as more affordable alternatives to GoPro with similar features. Released in 2019, the company's Brave 6 action camera has received rave reviews for both is functionality and price – less than $100. The company has now released the Brave 6 Plus action camera which adds a few more bells & whistles to their stalwart "Brave" product line. Some of the new improvements include a touchscreen, a 6-axis Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), boosted video resolution, added external microphone support, 8x zoom, as well as integration with the AKASO GO app. The AKASO Brave 6 Plus is priced at $119.99 MSRP.

Most consumers are familiar with the GoPro brand, which is known for both its high quality and high price tag. Certainly, some people have even purchased some lower-priced alternatives and been ultimately disappointed. AKASO, however, has forged a great reputation throughout the industry for its feature-packed, well-made cameras which are both reliable and affordable. Unlike many other budget camera makers, AKASO includes a full set of camera mounts including a helmet accessories kit, so consumers can start using the Brave 6 Plus in any imaginable situation right out of the box without any extra costs.

AKASO Brave 6 Plus Details:

Touchscreen

Voice Control

Remote Control

6-Axis EIS

4k30 / 2.7k30 / 12440p60 / 1080p90 / 720p120

20mp Photo

AKASO GO App

Viewing Angles: 170°, 140°, 110°, 70°

Type-C USB

8x Zoom

External Microphone Support

Waterproof to 130 feet / 40 meters

WiFi

Includes full range of camera mounts including bicycle stand and helmet kit

For more information, visit: https://www.akasotech.com/brave6plus

