+++ Bitcoin - Zeit zu kaufen? +++-w-
23.05.2020 08:49:00

AKASO Announces the New Brave 6 Plus Action Camera

FREDERICK, Md., May 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For years now, AKASO has been the world-leader in low-priced, high-quality action cameras designed as more affordable alternatives to GoPro with similar features.  Released in 2019, the company's Brave 6 action camera has received rave reviews for both is functionality and price – less than $100. The company has now released the Brave 6 Plus action camera which adds a few more bells & whistles to their stalwart "Brave" product line. Some of the new improvements include a touchscreen, a 6-axis Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), boosted video resolution, added external microphone support, 8x zoom, as well as integration with the AKASO GO app. The AKASO Brave 6 Plus is priced at $119.99 MSRP.

Most consumers are familiar with the GoPro brand, which is known for both its high quality and high price tag. Certainly, some people have even purchased some lower-priced alternatives and been ultimately disappointed. AKASO, however, has forged a great reputation throughout the industry for its feature-packed, well-made cameras which are both reliable and affordable.  Unlike many other budget camera makers, AKASO includes a full set of camera mounts including a helmet accessories kit, so consumers can start using the Brave 6 Plus in any imaginable situation right out of the box without any extra costs.

AKASO Brave 6 Plus Details:

  • Touchscreen
  • Voice Control
  • Remote Control
  • 6-Axis EIS
  • 4k30 / 2.7k30 / 12440p60 / 1080p90 / 720p120
  • 20mp Photo
  • AKASO GO App
  • Viewing Angles: 170°, 140°, 110°, 70°
  • Type-C USB
  • 8x Zoom
  • External Microphone Support
  • Waterproof to 130 feet / 40 meters
  • WiFi
  • Includes full range of camera mounts including bicycle stand and helmet kit

For more information, visit: https://www.akasotech.com/brave6plus

Media Contact:

AKASO
Attn: Media Relations
4907 International Blvd #113
Frederick, MD
marketing01@akasotech.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akaso-announces-the-new-brave-6-plus-action-camera-301064621.html

SOURCE AKASO

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht deutlich fester ins Wochendene - DAX zum Sitzungsende wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt konnte am Freitag einen kräftigen Gewinn einfahren, aber der deutsche Leitindex tendierte nur seitwärts. Die US-Anleger blieben in Deckung. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden vor dem Wochenende Verluste verzeichnet.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB