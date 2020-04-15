Akastor ASA: Minutes of Annual General Meeting 2020

OSLO, Norway, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Akastor ASA was held on Wednesday 15 April 2020 at the company's premises at Oksenøyveien 10, Lysaker, Norway.

All proposals on the agenda were adopted, cf. Notice of Annual General Meeting attached to the stock exchange release dated 25 March 2020.

The complete minutes are attached to this release and are also available at www.akastor.com.

For further information, please contact:

Øyvind Paaske

Chief Financial Officer

Mob: +47-917-59-705

E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

