AKC AGILITY PREMIER CUP JUMPS ONTO ESPN

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization, the world's largest purebred dog registry and leading advocate for dogs, is excited to announce that the AKC Agility Premier Cup presented by YuMOVE, is set to premiere on ESPN on August 20th at 3pm ET.

This year's AKC Agility Premier Cup took place on July 8th at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, OH, the first stadium built for a Major League Soccer team in the United States. One hundred of the top Agility teams in the country gathered to compete in five height classes (8", 12", 16", 20", 24") for $10,000 in prize money. Competitors include past AKC National Agility champions, AKC Agility Invitational winners, and members of the AKC World Agility Team.

"Agility is a fast-paced, thrilling event, and ESPN viewers are sure to be captivated by these stellar canine/handler teams," said Gina DiNardo, AKC Executive Secretary. "We're glad to be able to introduce a new audience to the wonder of dog sports."

The broadcast will be hosted by noted sportscaster Carolyn Manno, Agility analyst Terry Simons, and ESPN's Phil Murphy.

