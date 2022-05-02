AKC Canine Health Foundation Marks Pet Cancer Awareness Month with Over $1.4 Million in Newly Awarded Cancer Grants

RALEIGH, N.C., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the health of all dogs and their owners, marks Pet Cancer Awareness Month this May with over $1.4 million in newly awarded canine cancer research grants.

Pet Cancer Awareness Month provides an opportunity to highlight CHF's dedication to a better understanding of cancer – seeking more accurate diagnostics and more effective treatments for cancers that affect all dogs. Since canine and human cancers share many similarities, what we learn in one species may also benefit the other. Already in 2022, CHF has awarded 13 new canine cancer research grants to study lymphoma, hemangiosarcoma, mast cell tumors, soft tissue sarcomas, and more.

Study highlights include:

Grant 03032-MOU: Early Detection of Canine Osteosarcoma

Principal Investigator: Jaime Modiano, VMD, PhD; University of Minnesota

Develop a blood test for early detection of osteosarcoma (bone cancer) as the first step in a long-term strategy of early detection and prevention.

Grant 03003: Suppression of extracellular glutamate efflux & mGluR1 signaling to impede canine hemangiosarcoma cell growth

Principal Investigator: Timothy Fan, DVM, PhD; University of Illinois

Explore whether interrupting a specific metabolic pathway can prevent hemangiosarcoma cell growth to maintain quality of life and prolong survival in affected dogs.

Grant 03019: Evaluation of a targeted anti αvβ3 integrin Near InfraRed (NIR-) dye for controlled resection of naturally occurring soft tissue sarcomas in dogs.

Principal Investigator: Mirja Nolff, Dr. Med. Vet., DVM; University of Zurich

Evaluate the use of a fluorescent dye to get more accurate and complete tumor margins during surgical removal of soft tissue sarcomas.

"Cancer affects many people and pets," says Dr. Darin Collins, CHF Chief Executive Officer. "We are encouraged by the quality and breadth of canine cancer studies CHF is able to fund. Taking new approaches to diagnosing, treating, and even preventing these devastating cancers will improve the health of current and future generations of dogs and their people."

To share the impact of this work, CHF-funded canine cancer research will be highlighted on social media and through educational webinars during Pet Cancer Awareness Month. More than $17.5 million has been invested in canine cancer research since 1995 and CHF is currently managing 48 active canine cancer research grants. Learn more about this important work at akcchf.org/caninecancer.

About CHF

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $64.5 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.

