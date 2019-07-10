AKC Meet The Breeds® Returns To The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center In New York City

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020 the dogs are taking their talents to the Javits Center in New York City when The American Kennel Club (AKC®) hosts its annual AKC Meet The Breeds®on January 25-26th, 2020. This family-friendly, educational extravaganza gives animal lovers the unique opportunity to meet and play with hundreds of adorable dogs while learning about responsible pet ownership.

"We are very happy to return to the Javits Center to host AKC Meet The Breeds®," said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. "The Javits Center provides a larger space for us to create a one of a kind experience, engage with the public and gives dog lovers more opportunities to learn from breed experts representing their National club and their dogs."

The 2020 event marks the 11th year for AKC Meet The Breeds®. Once again, The International Cat Association® (TICA®) joins the festivities to give animal lovers the unique opportunity to meet and play with hundreds of adorable dogs and cats while learning about responsible pet ownership and canine good citizenship. Attendees will be able to interact with almost 200 breeds of dogs and cats in elaborately decorated booths with elements from the breeds' history creatively displayed as well as opportunities to learn from experts about each breed in attendance. There will also be numerous, fun demonstrations both days.

To find additional information about the event, visit www.akc.org

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

