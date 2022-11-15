Canine Athletes from the 50 States, Washington, D.C. and more than 20 Countries Will Vie for Best in Show

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin has a new record-breaking entry. Five thousand three hundred eighty-five (5,385) dogs will compete for the title of America's National Champion on December 17 and 18, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. Combined with the other weekend events, including the AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes, the AKC Agility Invitational, the AKC Obedience Classic, the AKC National Owner-Handled Series Finals, the AKC Fast CAT Invitational, the Junior events, and special attraction North America Diving Dogs' (NADD) Santa Splash, the overall show entry totals top a staggering 9,404 entries , remaining the largest dog show in North America.

"The AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin continues to be one of the world's premier dog events, and we feel very fortunate to host the knowledgeable breeders, exhibitors and judges who are the heart and soul of the National Championship," said Dennis B. Sprung, AKC President and Show Chairman. "We look forward to an exciting week in December, including our important AKC Fast CAT Invitational, Agility, Obedience, NOHS and Junior competitions."

2022 Highlights:

Best in Show: Judge Mr. Desmond Murphyof Monroe, NY will select the AKC National Championship Best in Show (BIS) winner. The owner(s) of the BIS winner will receive $50,000.

Best Bred-by-Exhibitor in Show: Mr. Carl Gene Liepmann of Flushing, MI will judge Best Bred-by-Exhibitor in Show from 1,187 entries and the owner(s) of the winner will receive $15,000.

Best in Stakes at the AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes will be judged by an elite panel: Mr. Desmond Murphy, Mr. Carl Gene Liepmann, and Mr. Dominic Palleschi CarotaThese esteemed judges will determine the winner from 1,617 entries to be crowned the AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed (Puppy/Junior) of the Year.

AKC National Owner-Handled Series Finals: The AKC NOHS Finals Best in Show competition will be judged by Mr. Dominic Palleschi Carotaon Saturday, December 17. This invitation-only competition is open to the top ten ranked dogs in the AKC National Owner-Handled Series in each breed/variety from the 2022 qualifying year and drew an entry of 827 dogs. The NOHS Group Finals will also be streamed live on AKC.tv.

Viewing Coverage: There will be extensive live coverage on AKC.tv throughout the Championship week starting on Tuesday, December 13th with the first of three All-Breed dog shows. Also streamed live on AKC.tv will be the AKC Obedience Classic, the AKC Agility Invitational presented by YuMOVE, the AKC National Owner-Handled Series finals, the AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes, the Best Bred-by-Exhibitor groups, Best in Miscellaneous, Junior Showmanship, and the evening group competitions. AKC.tv is available online, on the AKC.tv app which is on the Apple Store and Google Play and Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

All 200 AKC-recognized breeds are entered to compete

AKC-recognized breeds are entered to compete 5,385 entries in the AKC National Championship

entries in the AKC National Championship The largest entries include:

123 Golden Retrievers



120 Labrador Retrievers



118 Australian Shepherds



111 French Bulldogs



75 Cavalier King Charles Spaniels



75 Whippets



62 Pugs



59 Chinese Cresteds



58 Pomeranians

827 dogs are entered in the AKC National Owner-Handled Series (NOHS) Finals

dogs are entered in the AKC National Owner-Handled Series (NOHS) Finals 142 juniors, ages 9-17, who have met high academic standards and qualification criteria based on year-round competition, will compete in Junior Showmanship

juniors, ages 9-17, who have met high academic standards and qualification criteria based on year-round competition, will compete in Junior Showmanship 1,617 puppies and junior dogs are entered in the AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes

puppies and junior dogs are entered in the AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and 1,187 Bred-by-Exhibitors in competition

Bred-by-Exhibitors in competition 389 dogs entered in the AKC Fast CAT Invitational

240 teams in the two-day AKC Obedience Classic , including 60 breeds and 9 All-American dogs from 40 states.

teams in the two-day , including 60 breeds and 9 All-American dogs from 40 states. 10 Junior Obedience entries and 10 Junior Rally entries in the AKC Juniors Classic, including 13 breeds and 2 All-American dogs from 11 states.

Junior Obedience entries and Junior Rally entries in the including 13 breeds and 2 All-American dogs from 11 states. 695 entries in the AKC Agility Invitational Presented by YuMOVE , including 168 breeds and 6 All-American dogs from 45 states.

entries in the , including 168 breeds and 6 All-American dogs from 45 states. 78 entries in the AKC Junior Agility Competition ( Friday, Dec. 16 th).

AKC NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP BY THE NUMBERSOBEDIENCE CLASSIC AND AGILITY INVITATIONAL BY THE NUMBERS

To get more information about the show, visit us at https://www.akc.org/sports/akc-national-championship/ or on Facebook and Twitter.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @AKCDogLovers

