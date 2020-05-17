Akel Homes Donates 14,000 Masks to HCA East

LAKE WORTH, Fla., May 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During these challenging times, Akel Homes, South Florida's fully integrated private residential development firm, had the honor to serve their local community by donating 14,000 masks to HCA East Florida. Akel Homes as a local privately owned company with strong ties to the South Florida community for over thirty years is committed to continuously supporting the brave acts of our hometown heroes.

Elisabeth Akel, Vice President of Akel Homes, met with David Gilfillan, Director of Supply Chain Operations at JFK Medical Center, as well as additional doctors and nurses to exchange sentiments in regards to the pandemic as well as ways in which Akel Homes is capable of supporting their local community during these unprecedented times and in the future.

Our hometown heroes comprise of Villamar residents, and Akel Homes intends on supporting them in various ways. In addition to donating masks, Akel Homes has special incentives in place for healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters, teachers and veterans to make their dream home become a reality. Please contact a New Home Consultant for more details about our Hometown Hero Incentive.

Akel Homes continues to design and construct thoughtfully planned homes and implement innovative technologies such as virtual appointments and tours in order to facilitate the homebuying process for customers during a time where the housing market still continues to remain fundamentally strong. As Palm Beach County reopens, Akel Homes is committed to the safety of our customers, employees and homeowners and ensuring our local community emerges stronger during these unprecendented and challenging times.

Villamar at Toscana Isles is situated at 7208 Montereal Path, Lake Worth, FL 33463 at the intersection of Hypoluxo and Haverhill roads. It's just minutes away from South Florida's finest entertainment, dining, and shopping plazas. For more information on the exquisite elevations and Villamar's entire home collection, please call 561-220-6320 or visit https://akelhomes.com/villamar/

About Akel Homes

Akel Homes is a fully integrated private residential development firm based in South Florida. The company's mission is to build exceptional homes and amenity-rich communities that cater to all lifestyles. Akel Homes utilizes the highest quality building materials, innovative construction methods and forward-thinking architectural designs to create unparalleled single-family residences, townhomes and multifamily apartments in resort-style master-planned communities. Since 1986, the principals of Akel Homes have built over 4,000 residences and many of South Florida's most renowned communities. For more information, visit http://www.akelhomes.com.

