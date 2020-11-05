Aker ASA: Key information relating to payment of cash dividend

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker's Board of Directors has, based on the authorization approved by the General Meeting on 27 April 2020, today decided to pay a cash dividend to Aker's shareholders of NOK 11.75 per share. The dividend is based on the 2019 annual accounts.

Dividend amount: NOK 11.75 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 6 November 2020

Ex-date: 9 November 2020

Record Date: 10 November 2020

Payment Date: On or about 18 November 2020

Approval Date: 5 November 2020

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Christina Chappell Glenn, Head of Investor Relations, Aker ASA

Tel: +47 90532774

Email: christina.glenn@akerasa.com

Atle Kigen, Head of Corporate Communications, Aker ASA

Tel: +47 90784878

Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

