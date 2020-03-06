|
Aker ASA: Key Information Relating to the Cash Dividend to be Paid by Aker ASA
OSLO, Norway, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA's Board of Directors has decided to propose to the general meeting on 27 April 2020 a dividend of NOK 23,50 per share for the fiscal year 2019.
Dividend amount: NOK 23,50 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 27 April 2020
Ex-date: 28 April 2020
Record Date: 29 April 2020
Payment date: On or about 7 May 2020
Approval date: 27 April 2020
For further information, please contact:
Investors:
Torbjørn Kjus, Chief Economist & Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +47-94-14-77-30
Media:
Atle Kigen, Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +47-90-78-48-78
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the
Continuing Obligations.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
