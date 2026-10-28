Aker Solutions Q3 Results Down, Lifts FY26 Outlook, Sees Weak Revenues In FY27; Stock Drops

(RTTNews) - Aker Solutions ASA (AKRTF, AKSO.OL), a Norwegian Oil & Gas equipment & services company, reported Wednesday its third-quarter earnings, which declined on lower revenues. Looking forward, the company raised its outlook for fiscal 2026, and issued fiscal 2027 view, expecting lower revenues.

Aker shares were trading on the Oslo Exchange at 36.78 kroner, down 3.62 percent.

Net income for the third quarter was NOK 697 million, compared to NOK 872 million of the same period last year. The third-quarter basic earnings per share were NOK 1.44 and NOK 1.81, respectively.

Aker's adjusted net income for the quarter was NOK 704 million, up from NOK 863 million of the prior year third quarter.

The company's adjusted earnings per share were NOK 1.45, compared to the year-ago figure of NOK 1.79.

The company's third quarter EBIT was NOK 880 million, down from the prior year quarter's NOK 1.12 billion.

EBIT, excluding special items, for the corresponding periods were NOK 891 million and NOK 1.13 billion, respectively.

Third-quarter EBITDA for the year was NOK 1.28 billion, as against the corresponding figure of NOK 1.47 billion year ago. EBITDA margin for the quarter was 9.5 percent, as against the year-ago percentage of 8.7 percent.

EBITDA, excluding special items, for the corresponding quarters were NOK 1.29 billion and NOK 1.49 billion, respectively.

Total revenue in the third quarter was NOK 13.46 billion, in line with expectations following peak activity in 2025. Revenue during the year-ago quarter was NOK 16.98 billion.

Order backlog was NOK 69.35 billion, higher than NOK 61.74 billion last year.

Looking ahead, Aker Solutions now expects its fiscal 2026 EBITDA margin to range between 7.5 and 8.0 percent excluding net profit from SLB OneSubsea, and revenue to be between NOK 53 and NOK 55 billion.

The company previously expected EBITDA margin, excluding net profit from SLB OneSubsea, to be around 7.5 percent, and revenue to be between NOK 50 billion and NOK 55 billion.

For 2027, Aker Solutions expects an EBITDA margin between 7.0 and 8.0 percent excluding net profit from SLB OneSubsea, and revenue to decline between NOK 35 million and 40 billion.

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