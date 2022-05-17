Akerna To Evaluate Strategic Alternatives; Names Dean Ditto Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - Akerna (KERN) said the company has engaged JMP Securities to assist in evaluating strategic alternatives. Akerna noted that it has not set a specific timetable for completion of this process.

Jessica Billingsley, CEO of Akerna, said: "We are actively involved in strategic discussions and are happy to have JMP assist us in evaluating our opportunities, given their deep experience in the technology sector."

The company also announced that John Fowle, current CFO, is leaving, effective May 17. The Board has appointed Dean Ditto as interim CFO. Dean Ditto has been working with the company as a consultant since April 21, 2022. Ray Thompson will be transitioning from current role of President & COO to Special Advisor to CEO.