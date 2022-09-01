Akero Therapeutics To Report NASH Trial Data In September

(RTTNews) - Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO), a clinical-stage company developing treatments for serious metabolic diseases, expects to announce topline data from its HARMONY study in September.

HARMONY is a phase IIb clinical trial evaluating the company's lead drug candidate Efruxifermin (EFX), a differentiated Fc-FGF21 fusion protein engineered to mimic the biological profile of FGF21, for the treatment of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).

In the phase IIa trial that evaluated Efruxifermin, formerly known as AKR-001, in patients with biopsy-confirmed nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, dubbed BALANCED, whose results were reported in March 2020, EFX rapidly improved fibrosis in Cirrhotic NASH patients after 16 weeks of weekly subcutaneous injections.

NASH is the most severe type of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), a condition caused by a build-up of fat in the liver, which leads to serious liver damage and an increased risk of cardiac events.

In the United States, NAFLD is the most common form of chronic liver disease, affecting about one-quarter of the population.

