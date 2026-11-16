Akeso's Gumokimab Wins Second Approval In China For Ankylosing Spondylitis; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Akeso, Inc. (9926.HK) announced that China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved gumokimab, the company's IL-17A monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of active ankylosing spondylitis.

Ankylosing spondylitis is a chronic inflammatory disease that primarily affects the spine and joints, causing pain, stiffness and reduced mobility. In severe cases, it can lead to spinal deformities and long-term disability.

The approval marks the second approved indication for gumokimab. The drug previously received approval in China in June 2026 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

The regulatory decision was supported by results from the Phase 3 AK111-303 trial, which met all pre-specified efficacy endpoints. According to the company, gumokimab demonstrated rapid and sustained improvements in disease symptoms, disease activity, physical function and quality of life.

Gumokimab targets IL-17A, a pro-inflammatory cytokine involved in autoimmune diseases such as ankylosing spondylitis and psoriasis. By blocking IL-17A activity, the therapy is designed to reduce inflammation and disease-related symptoms.

Beyond gumokimab, Akeso continues to expand its autoimmune disease portfolio. Ebdarokimab, targeting IL-12/IL-23, is also approved, while manfidokimab, an IL-4R alpha targeting therapy, remains in late-stage development across multiple indications. The company is also evaluating AK139, a bispecific antibody targeting IL-4R alpha and ST2, in several clinical programs.

The approval further broadens Akeso's commercial autoimmune disease portfolio as the company continues to advance additional inflammation and immunology programs.

9926.HK has traded between HKD 56.100 and HKD 156.00 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at HKD 64.150, down 22.05%.