Akeso Aktie
WKN DE: A2P200 / ISIN: KYG0146B1032
|
12.08.2026 16:11:32
Akeso's SNDA For Ivonescimab + Chemotherapy Combo Gets Approval From China's NMPA, Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Akeso, Inc. (AKESF.PK) announced that the China National Medical Products Administration has approved the supplemental New Drug Application for the combination treatment of ivonescimab injection with chemotherapy for patients with advanced squamous non-small cell lung cancer.
The approval is supported by the encouraging results from the Phase III HARMONi-6/AK112-306 study. The HARMONi-6 study met all primary and secondary endpoints, demonstrating clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvements in both PFS and OS, with a favorable safety profile.
In the HARMONi-6 study, ivonescimab plus chemotherapy reduced the risk of death by 34% versus tislelizumab plus chemotherapy. Also, median OS was 27.9 months in the ivonescimab arm versus 23.7 months in the control arm. The 12-month OS rate was 78.9% with ivonescimab plus chemotherapy versus 72.2% in the control arm, and the 24-month OS rate was 64.7% versus 48.6%, respectively.
The company added that at the prespecified interim analysis for PFS ivonescimab plus chemotherapy had already demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in PFS compared with tislelizumab plus chemotherapy, with a median PFS of 11.1 months versus 6.9 months.
Akeso's stock is currently rising 8.29 percent, to $13.20 on the OTC Markets.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Akeso, Inc. Registered Shs Unitary Reg S-144A
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Akeso, Inc. Registered Shs Unitary Reg S-144A
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Akeso, Inc. Registered Shs Unitary Reg S-144A
|10,61
|-5,01%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX fester erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte sich vor dem Wochenende freundlich präsentieren. Der deutsche Leitindex wird mit Gewinnen erwartet. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigen sich am Freitag überwiegend schwächer.