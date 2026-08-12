Akeso Aktie

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WKN DE: A2P200 / ISIN: KYG0146B1032

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12.08.2026 16:11:32

Akeso's SNDA For Ivonescimab + Chemotherapy Combo Gets Approval From China's NMPA, Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Akeso, Inc. (AKESF.PK) announced that the China National Medical Products Administration has approved the supplemental New Drug Application for the combination treatment of ivonescimab injection with chemotherapy for patients with advanced squamous non-small cell lung cancer.

The approval is supported by the encouraging results from the Phase III HARMONi-6/AK112-306 study. The HARMONi-6 study met all primary and secondary endpoints, demonstrating clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvements in both PFS and OS, with a favorable safety profile.

In the HARMONi-6 study, ivonescimab plus chemotherapy reduced the risk of death by 34% versus tislelizumab plus chemotherapy. Also, median OS was 27.9 months in the ivonescimab arm versus 23.7 months in the control arm. The 12-month OS rate was 78.9% with ivonescimab plus chemotherapy versus 72.2% in the control arm, and the 24-month OS rate was 64.7% versus 48.6%, respectively.

The company added that at the prespecified interim analysis for PFS ivonescimab plus chemotherapy had already demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in PFS compared with tislelizumab plus chemotherapy, with a median PFS of 11.1 months versus 6.9 months.

Akeso's stock is currently rising 8.29 percent, to $13.20 on the OTC Markets.

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Akeso, Inc. Registered Shs Unitary Reg S-144A 10,61 -5,01% Akeso, Inc. Registered Shs Unitary Reg S-144A

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