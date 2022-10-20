Akima Subsidiary Awarded Three Task Orders to Support the U.S. Army's Cyber Capability Development Integration Directorate (CDID)

Three contract awards outline support for CDID signal, cyber, and electromagnetic warfare capabilities across all warfighting functions

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima today announced that its subsidiary, Compass Point, has been awarded three task orders by the U.S. Army to provide program support to the Cyber Capability Development Integration Directorate (CDID) at Fort Gordon, GA.

CDID is the U.S. Army's force modernization proponent for cyberspace operations, signal communications, and electromagnetic warfare (EW). The three task orders awarded to Compass Point are among the first to be issued by CDID under a multi-award contract valued at $201.8 million over five years to a total of four companies earlier this year.

"Akima and Compass Point are proud to expand our work with the Capability Development Integration Directorate to ensure and improve the U.S. Army's combat effectiveness and readiness in large-scale combat operations and multi-domain operations," said Barry Smallwood, President of Akima's Emerging Markets Group. "Our capability and expertise in supporting signal, cyberspace, and EW operations positions us to help CDID in its mission at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels."

Compass Point provides support for a range of CDID operations through the execution of task orders for Army capability manager (ACM) electronic warfare, ACM tactical radios, and ACM cyber. Specific support includes:

Development and user activity support for tactical communications systems, waveforms, position-navigation-timing, ancillary devices, and network operations for components of the Integrated Tactical Network (ITN)

Comprehensive expertise in cyberspace operations to support concept development, capability needs assessments, and integration of current and emerging warfighting systems

Capability development and integration support to CDID EW for electromagnetic spectrum operations systems

"Our customers are seeing tactical radio, cyberspace, and electromagnetic spectrum operations become increasingly more competitive, more congested, and more contested," said Steve Skinner, General Manager of Compass Point. "We are pleased that these awards will allow Compass Point to support CDID with our expertise, and to ensure our nation supports our warfighters by remaining at the forefront in these domains."

About Compass Point, an Akima Company

From cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) to big data and analytics, the future of IT has arrived. Government agencies are embracing disruptive technologies at an increasing rate to improve decision-making, take control of data security, and deliver superior mission outcomes. As an SBA-certified 8(a) company wholly owned by an Alaska Native Corporation, Compass Point delivers a broad range of skilled IT services to support a smarter, more connected government.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with more than 8,000 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities, maintenance, and repair; information technology; logistics; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2022, Akima ranked #28 on Washington Technology's Top 100 List and #56 on Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of top federal contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.

