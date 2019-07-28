Akins Ford earns 2019 J.D. Power Dealer of Excellence Award

WINDER, Ga., July 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For its second consecutive year, Akins Ford has earned the J.D. Power Dealer of Excellence Award.

The J.D. Power Dealer of Excellence Program reflects the commitment and dedication of select retailers to provide their customers with a purchase experience that meets today's consumer expectations. Akins Ford is the only Ford dealership in the state to receive this honor.

To qualify for the award, a dealership must meet three requirements. First, J.D. Power must receive positive feedback from more than 25,000 consumers. The dealership must also rank among the top of their brand in key customer satisfaction categories outlined in J.D. Power's Sales Satisfaction Index Study. Lastly, qualifying dealers pass a dealership audit and show they meet all J.D. Power sales best practices.

In addition to the award from J.D. Power, Akins Ford holds the title of Georgia's only Ford Triple Crown winner. The Triple Crown award recognizes dealers that have received all of Ford's top awards, including the President's Award for customer service, the Ford One Hundred Club for vehicle sales and the Premier Club.

About Akins Ford

Akins Ford has more than 50 years of experience serving drivers in the Atlanta-area. As Georgia's No. 1 volume Ford dealer, the dealership is home to a vast selection of new, used and certified pre-owned Ford models. Vehicle shoppers looking for more information on new Ford models, service offerings and specials are welcome to reach out to a dealership representative by calling 770-867-9136. Interested parties can also visit the Akins Ford website, http://www.akinsford.com, or visit the dealership in person at 220 West May St., Winder, GA.

