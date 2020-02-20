|
Akkadian Labs Releases Contact Manager 4.2
NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akkadian Labs, the leading Cisco unified communications (UC) automation developer, announced a significant update to Akkadian Contact Manager, with version 4.2. Akkadian Contact Manager solves the telephony engineer's challenge of multiple data sources and formats - which make it difficult to create a useful company directory.
With the new release, Akkadian Contact Manager now acts as a:
- LDAP source: A clean, manageable LDAP directory that aggregates contacts from multiple Active Directory (AD) servers for Cisco Collaboration
- Authentication proxy: Employees can sign into all Cisco UC apps by authenticating through Contact Manager and get redirected to the appropriate AD server
- Custom branded directory: Create a unified directory branded to reflect your company logo and colors
"LDAP is at the heart of so many corporate systems - UC, email, desktop access, etc.- so it's understandable that Admins are very protective of their ADs. Akkadian Contact Manager 4.2 acts as an LDAP source, allowing the Cisco UC engineer to control how contacts are configured." said Tom Bamert, Chief Product Officer for Akkadian Labs.
Akkadian Contact Manager is perfect for larger organizations with multiple subsidiaries or separate AD servers, organizations that are using AD Federation Services (ADFS) or small-to-medium organizations that don't have the resources to manage multiple AD servers.
Akkadian Contact Manager 4.2 creates an enhanced directory to help employees quickly find who they need across multiple devices (including iOS/Android phones). Additionally, it eliminates the need to access AD servers, while giving UC admins the ability to manipulate data from AD (e.g., filter access and participation, which allows automation to work as you want it and could result in saving on licenses).
Akkadian Contact Manager 4.2 also offers:
- Flexible integrations: Aggregate contacts from different sources (CUCM, LDAP, CSV, SQL and MySQL)
- Dial rules: Combine single, multi-cluster or multi-tenant environments to look like one transparent directory
- Custom search fields: Search for more than just name, e.g. skillset, badge number, title, etc.
- Predictive search functionality (T9)
- E164 number formatting
- Secure external access with no data stored on devices
- Photo server capabilities
