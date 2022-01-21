AKON's "Konvicted" Available on Standard and Deluxe Vinyl Editions

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic R&B Singer and global superstar AKON's sophomore album Konvicted, now RIAA certified 6X Platinum, is available for pre-order in a 2 LP standard black vinyl edition or a special edition vinyl with a matte finish jacket and a remix of "It Don't Matter" by producer TMXO. The digital deluxe features 10 unreleased or previously unavailable tracks. Pre-order, HERE.

Added AKON, "So proud of this body of work and super thankful for having the most amazing fan base worldwide that kept me alive all these years. Enjoy this collectible and pass it to the next generation." Originally released on November 14, 2006, Konvicted helped launch Akon into superstardom and made him a household name, debuting at #2 on the Billboard 200 and going on to receive a 3X Platinum certification from the RIAA, with "Don't Matter" (#1 on the Billboard Hot 100)," "Smack That" (#2 on the Billboard Hot 100), and "Sorry, Blame It On Me" (#7 on the Billboard Hot 100). These hit singles which were all top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 also kept the album in the top 20 of the Billboard 200 for 28 consecutive weeks.

Akon began releasing music with his 2004 debut Trouble, which featured his breakthrough hits "Locked Up" and "Lonely." After his commercial breakthrough, he founded Konvict Muzik and KonLive Distribution, helping launch the careers of T-Pain, Kardinal Official, and more. He has also focused on philanthropy with his Akon Lighting Africa, which has helped bring electricity to 15 countries of Africa.

HD videos from Konvicted were upgraded recently from the original tape source and feature hi-res 24-bit audio: " Don't Matter ," " Smack That ," and " Sorry, Blame It On Me. "

2 LP Standard Edition:

LP1 LP2



Side 1 Side 1 Shake Down Mama Africa Blown Away I Can't Wait Smack That Gangsta Bop Side 2 Side 2 I Wanna Love You Tired Of Runnin' The Rain Once In A While Never Took The Time Don't Matter



2 LP Deluxe Edition:

*** Tracks previously unavailable

* Tracks available for the first time on vinyl

LP1 LP2 Side 1 Side 1 Shake Down Gangsta Bop Blown Away Tired Of Runnin' Smack That Once In A While I Wanna Love You Don't Matter Side 2 Side 2 The Rain Sorry, Blame It On Me Never Took The Time Gringo * Mama Africa Rush * I Can't Wait Struggle Everyday *

Don't Matter (TMX0 Remix) ***

Digital Deluxe Edition: Track Listing: * Tracks available for the first time digitally 1 Shake Down



2 Blown Away 16 Gringo * 3 Smack That 17 Fair To You * 4 I Wanna Love You 18 Still Alone * 5 The Rain 19 Don't Matter (Konvict Remix) * 6 Never Took The Time 20 Don't Matter (Calypso Remix) 7 Mama Africa 21 I Wanna Love You – Remix * 8 I Can't Wait 22 Shake Down (Remix) 9 Gangsta Bop 23 Mama Africa (AOL Live Sessions) 10 Tired Of Runnin' 24 Smack That (AOL Live Sessions) * 11 Once In A While 25 Don't Matter (AOL Live Sessions)* 12 Don't Matter 26 I Wanna Love You (AOL Live 13 Sorry, Blame It On Me

Sessions) * 14 Rush 27 Don't Matter (BBC Radio 1's Live 15 Struggle Everyday *

Lounge)*

