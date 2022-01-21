|
AKON's "Konvicted" Available on Standard and Deluxe Vinyl Editions
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic R&B Singer and global superstar AKON's sophomore album Konvicted, now RIAA certified 6X Platinum, is available for pre-order in a 2 LP standard black vinyl edition or a special edition vinyl with a matte finish jacket and a remix of "It Don't Matter" by producer TMXO. The digital deluxe features 10 unreleased or previously unavailable tracks. Pre-order, HERE.
Added AKON, "So proud of this body of work and super thankful for having the most amazing fan base worldwide that kept me alive all these years. Enjoy this collectible and pass it to the next generation." Originally released on November 14, 2006, Konvicted helped launch Akon into superstardom and made him a household name, debuting at #2 on the Billboard 200 and going on to receive a 3X Platinum certification from the RIAA, with "Don't Matter" (#1 on the Billboard Hot 100)," "Smack That" (#2 on the Billboard Hot 100), and "Sorry, Blame It On Me" (#7 on the Billboard Hot 100). These hit singles which were all top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 also kept the album in the top 20 of the Billboard 200 for 28 consecutive weeks.
Akon began releasing music with his 2004 debut Trouble, which featured his breakthrough hits "Locked Up" and "Lonely." After his commercial breakthrough, he founded Konvict Muzik and KonLive Distribution, helping launch the careers of T-Pain, Kardinal Official, and more. He has also focused on philanthropy with his Akon Lighting Africa, which has helped bring electricity to 15 countries of Africa.
HD videos from Konvicted were upgraded recently from the original tape source and feature hi-res 24-bit audio: "Don't Matter," "Smack That," and "Sorry, Blame It On Me."
2 LP Standard Edition:
LP1
LP2
Side 1
Side 1
Shake Down
Mama Africa
Blown Away
I Can't Wait
Smack That
Gangsta Bop
Side 2
Side 2
I Wanna Love You
Tired Of Runnin'
The Rain
Once In A While
Never Took The Time
Don't Matter
2 LP Deluxe Edition:
*** Tracks previously unavailable
* Tracks available for the first time on vinyl
LP1
LP2
Side 1
Side 1
Shake Down
Gangsta Bop
Blown Away
Tired Of Runnin'
Smack That
Once In A While
I Wanna Love You
Don't Matter
Side 2
Side 2
The Rain
Sorry, Blame It On Me
Never Took The Time
Gringo *
Mama Africa
Rush *
I Can't Wait
Struggle Everyday *
Don't Matter (TMX0 Remix) ***
Digital Deluxe Edition:
Track Listing: * Tracks available for the first time digitally
1
Shake Down
2
Blown Away
16
Gringo *
3
Smack That
17
Fair To You *
4
I Wanna Love You
18
Still Alone *
5
The Rain
19
Don't Matter (Konvict Remix) *
6
Never Took The Time
20
Don't Matter (Calypso Remix)
7
Mama Africa
21
I Wanna Love You – Remix *
8
I Can't Wait
22
Shake Down (Remix)
9
Gangsta Bop
23
Mama Africa (AOL Live Sessions)
10
Tired Of Runnin'
24
Smack That (AOL Live Sessions) *
11
Once In A While
25
Don't Matter (AOL Live Sessions)*
12
Don't Matter
26
I Wanna Love You (AOL Live
13
Sorry, Blame It On Me
Sessions) *
14
Rush
27
Don't Matter (BBC Radio 1's Live
15
Struggle Everyday *
Lounge)*
