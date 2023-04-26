Akorn Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Various Human and Animal Drug Products Within Expiry Due to Company Shutdown
The affected products are listed in Attachment I (human drugs) and II (animal drugs) of this release. The products were distributed nationwide to Wholesalers, Retailers, Manufacturers, Medical Facilities, and Repackagers and via the Internet to Consumers.
For human drug products, adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of these products may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.
For animal drug products, adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of animal drug products may be reported to FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine Adverse Event Reporting program by completing an online Form FDA 1932a available at www.fda.gov/reportanimalae.
This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Description
Lot
Label
Acetaminophen & Codeine Phosphate Oral Solution 120mg & 12mg/5mL
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=83a536d8-385d-46ed-9cd2-47b7efe96ccf
Acetic Acid Otic Solution
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=c53fc11e-b177-446e-839d-391e1b2eacff
Acyclovir Oral Suspension, 200mg/5mL
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=62bdcf22-51f3-4c81-9bd4-a2dc48bec580
Albuterol Sulfate Syrup, 2mg (base)
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=d3544356-e36a-4ce6-8235-cb0531c658ad
Amantadine HCl Syrup, USP 50 mg per 5mL
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=7ef565b0-00ac-428e-b00c-e0c905659ecd
Apraclonidine Ophthalmic Solution 0.5%
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=dc7d3a9f-c0b9-411c-9c62-0a14f1718b00
Artificial Tears
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=c7479297-1ebc-4752-93b5-e4ad7f8c47f5
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=63284a57-c93d-47a0-8a0f-c583868f19bc
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=736f9577-d8ff-45c7-8205-dfdb7193492f
Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic Solution
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=f7b40bf1-3063-4849-a5a0-0ac5d0d1e72a
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=6818d479-860a-422e-be16-6589392b063f
Azelastine Hydrochloride Nasal Spray, 0.1%
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=dc7d3a9f-c0b9-411c-9c62-0a14f1718b00
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=fc69f672-17ec-4d86-b5af-086fd260b512
Bacitracin Zinc and Polymyxin B Sulfate Ophthalmic Ointment, 3.5g
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=8b750666-18f2-40f5-9fb3-87457001b485
Calcipotriene Scalp Solution, 0.005%
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=53c9942a-e861-493f-95c2-53446bc5f06d
Calcitriol Injection 1 mcg and 2 mcg
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=4d6046c2-4a28-47b1-9bb4-51fadeded2d2
Cetrorelix Acetate for Injection, 0.25 mg/vial, Single-Dose Vial
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=41f00c84-d1f1-47a5-a42c-a577cc29a548
Ciclopirox Topical Solution 8%
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=4439cb3d-6825-4558-a981-122ec15f7b05
Cimetidine HCl Oral Solution
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=f2ec923a-2b88-43c0-ac2a-7ae20c053039
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=b27f10b3-3913-401c-90a4-f92dc5de763e
Clobetasol Propionate Cream 0.05%
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=fb29b17b-96af-4a78-bc91-83cf8c5c2b1d
Clobetasol Propionate Ointment, 0.05%
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=fb29b17b-96af-4a78-bc91-83cf8c5c2b1d
Clobetasol Propionate Shampoo, 0.05%
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=d16ac961-bb76-4aab-9ad7-737f1958c057
Cromolyn Sodium Ophthalmic Solution 4%
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=e604ed4d-d8a7-4f65-a386-b4bd6137d987
Detomidine Hydrochloride 20mL and 5mL
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=80bd1b24-bf51-47c4-b859-64cfdba79fbc
Dicyclomine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 20 mg/2 mL (10 mg/mL)
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=8e1592ba-03cd-4831-bd7c-4c0eeaa06fd1
Diuril® (chlorothiazide sodium) Injection
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=5046a4d7-7742-4f19-930a-2582cb41474e
DOCU LIQUID- docusate sodium liquid
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=7fdc4368-4888-4792-86d3-c8a828e4fff2
Ephedrine Injection 50 mg/mL
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=490334c5-dbac-4a18-9e13-fc9ef5484e41
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=378bd48c-78c4-4d48-8835-c53bb5d9ccc2
Ferrous Sulfate Elixir and Iron Supplement
All NDCs and All Lots
https://www.akorn.com/prod-details-list.php?group=Ferrous+Sulfate+Iron+Supplement+Drops&
Fluticasone Propionate Nasal Spray
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=b7ea1841-2fb1-48c8-86f9-639893fd1a84
Gonak Hypromellose Ophth Sol
All NDCs and All Lots
https://fda.report/NDC/17478-064
Granisetron HCl Injection 1 mg/mL
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=02f350c9-b7d2-4906-af28-70ed4461ff23
Guaifenesin and Codeine Phosphate Liquid
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=b920eba2-27f2-402c-a7c9-d0988977965c
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=5cb704a7-301c-494e-948f-872ee0d5a289
HydrALAZINE HCl Injection
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=e31239e0-8c5a-4d10-9404-af32278484a3
Hydrocortisone and Acetic Acid Otic Solution
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=ffd1edc1-2f40-4b0a-a53a-9fb53b8d3184
Hydromorphone High Potency Injection USP – Ampule and Vial
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=4d33b072-0755-4b8c-9558-2551306756a3
IC-Green Sterile Indocyanine Green Injection USP
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=fe138b13-43e1-4ab2-8882-07ed91bb70ea
Ketorolac Tromethamine Ophthalmic Solution, 0.5%
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=3196b192-439c-4a71-a002-358efdd5b6e6
Lactulose Syrup (Oral) and (Oral/Rectal)
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=ff6b4568-1383-46b6-a1c6-385fc31fb210
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=19455240-16b6-4e25-a5c9-a6c965e5ec19
Levetiracetam Injection USP, 500 mg/5 mL (100 mg/mL) single-dose vial
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=cb8aed34-2f3b-48b1-86ea-84b0d9e2b618
Levocarnitine Oral Solution, USP
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=3563c2f5-9814-4d55-8d90-bd7d6dcff36b
Levofloxacin Injection, 25 mg/mL
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=4438fed2-7ef5-488f-baa8-39bc65768d1d
Levofloxacin Oral Solution
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=c6c7322b-6a89-4d23-90d1-bf9327bd6d91
Levofloxacin Opth Solution
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=6987500a-2feb-48a9-9d29-89693333a801
Lidocaine 2.5% & Prilocaine 2.5% Cream
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=9378d186-5b25-49bc-8563-a659fa1194c2
Lidocaine Ointment
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=f9303361-534d-4daa-bb4f-29992a0232dc
Lidocaine HCl Jelly USP, 2%
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=317a8784-5fdd-429f-9b74-14d89f372a32
Lidocaine Hydrochloride Oral Topical Solution, USP (Viscous) 2%
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=ff6b27bc-2ed7-4292-b8c8-da910bf68167
Lorazepam Injection 2 mg/mL vial
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=b5b17cde-a94c-4105-871c-54e7d2bd47e8
Lorazepam Oral Concentrate, 2mg
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=73bfaeab-94db-48c2-a194-8b173025de78
Megestrol Acetate Oral Suspension 40 mg/mL
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=7f7676cd-469b-450b-b064-339b84d4047f
Midazolam Injection USP 1 mg/mL & 5 mg/mL - vial
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=737361a0-8db1-4d3c-ba5e-44df3f49fa22
Moxifloxacin HCl Solution 0.5%
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=7ae6355d-aaa3-48e4-a3d5-50f7ca8dfe08
Naloxone Injection 0.4 mg/mL; 1 mL and 10mL Vial
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=747e602c-93f9-4723-a899-4c1c55c35ef8
Neomycin & Polymyxin B Sulfates & Bacitracin Zinc Ophthalmic Ointment
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=3cac80c3-0798-4f8a-9756-d5b05d3d2dca
Olopatadine HCl Nasal Spray, 665 mcg/spray
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=f42d26f8-c583-411b-b17f-b3ca9eaba7a2
Olopatadine Solution 0.1% and 0.2%
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=e513d024-f121-495e-9957-f2e1da272a48
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=cd115efc-8d68-3e01-e053-2a95a90af93c
Oxcarbazepine Oral Suspension USP, 300 mg/5 mL
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=461c2a54-1d5a-494b-9137-0dcb9ca83c79
Pilocarpine 1, 2, & 4%
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=fa03947c-6844-45df-aa22-b584c5681269
Prednisolone Sodium Phosphate Oral Solution
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=6b201232-4a52-487c-b963-a98539469e5d
Promethazine HCl & Codeine Phosphate Oral Solution
All NDCs and All Lots
https://fda.report/NDC/50383-804
Promethazine HCl Oral Solution
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=bd8d1f9a-242c-440b-a5eb-a50f64a1c1d9
Proparacaine HCl Ophthalmic Solution, 0.5%
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=37cde651-2549-43f3-97b9-cdc442a0aa7a
Rifampin Capsules USP, 150 mg & 300 mg
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=26a2dbca-5090-4f6c-99ed-e11a70bb5af0
Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 0.2% and 5mg/mL
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=187fccbf-329a-4af1-a16e-f13c0e2bd73d
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=3f538ea5-1e08-4fb5-9756-696ac3d817a3
Fentanyl Citrate Injection
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=c5d40297-b769-48cc-9f84-f98b7a333507
Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Ointment
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=e00f4d11-0999-452a-87bb-4d477db294a6
Sodium Chloride Solution Drops
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=ab12c419-4b1a-4119-9e23-76ce7a89d1a7
Sodium DIURIL
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=1d9fa4e6-6516-45cd-a316-292c6a529ecc
Sufenta (Sufentanil Citrate Injection, USP) 50 mcg/mL
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=95e639db-1ca3-4328-b347-7ea348f6cc72
Sulfamethoxazole & Trimethoprim Oral Suspension USP, 200mg/40mg per 5mL
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=06e3d76b-8f16-4d53-bb9f-201cb6a72fb8
Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Solution 0.5%, 2.5, 5, 10, & 15mL
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=c9726422-f794-4d39-a437-17dcb8c0f3b5
Tobramycin Inhalation Solution USP, 300 mg/5 mL
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=be8368d7-bfd0-47e8-8d69-ac5f4a4851ed
Tobramycin Ophthalmic Solution 0.3%
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=c91db5e0-f6b8-40d7-b307-b24073b9705e
Trihexyphenidyl HCl Oral Sol
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=294cd88d-d9e8-4938-b4be-c3adc4a35de0
Tropicamide Ophthalmic Solution 0.5% and 1%
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=329a3382-3718-4311-890f-97c6b7e0077c
Valproic Acid Oral Solution
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=84bbc23d-9bd3-4d48-9b64-d6eef64214b4
Vitamin D Suppl. Drops 50mL
All NDCs and All Lots
https://www.akorn.com/prod-details-list.php?group=Vitamin+D+Supplement+Drops&
XOPENEX- levalbuterol hydrochloride solution, concentrate
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=0c47c47d-45f7-4eb4-b1f8-7d6c633a1f69
SOURCE Akorn, Inc.