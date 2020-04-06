Aksa Energy Donates GHS 2.5 Million to Support Ghana's COVID-19 Combat

ISTANBUL, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aksa Energy, a Turkey-based Independent Power Producer (IPP) operating in 5 countries across 2 continents, has donated 2.5 million Ghanian Cedis to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund created by the Office of the Presidency of Ghana to fight against COVID-19. The Company has been producing electricity for Ghana since 2017.

A special ceremony was held on April 6 at the Office of Presidency (Jubilee House) for the donation. Aksa Energy West Africa Coordination Director Murat Captug and the Turkish Ambassador to Ghana Ozlem Gulsun Ergun Ulueren were hosted by Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff of Ghana. At the ceremony, Murat Captug presented Akosua Frema Osei-Opare a donation cheque of GHS 2.5 million on behalf of Aksa Energy.

Speaking of the donation Murat Captug, West Africa Coordination Director of Aksa Energy said: "As a global company operating in 5 countries across 2 countries, we are committed to increasing the welfare and life quality of local communities in the regions where we operate, both by meeting their urgent demand for electricity and through social support programmes. Today the whole world is struggling with COVID-19. As Aksa Energy Ghana, we are aware of our responsibilities to Ghana, and therefore we are very pleased to make a donation to the fund to support the Ghanaian government in its fight against COVID-19. We hope life returns to normal for the whole world soon. Aksa Energy will continue to work, produce and build a better future together with Ghanaians."

About Aksa Energy

Established in 1997, Aksa Energy is a subsidiary of Kazanci Holding A.S., a conglomerate with interests in electricity generation, gen-set production, electricity distribution, natural gas distribution, agriculture, and tourism.

Headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey; Aksa Energy is a publicly-listed Independent Power Producer (IPP) operating across 5 countries on 2 continents. To date, the Company has built and operated more than 30 power plants using various energy sources such as coal, fuel oil, natural gas, biogas, wind and hydroelectricity.

Aksa Energy carries out project development, design, procurement, engineering, logistics, installation, commissioning, maintenance and operation activities of all its power plants with its in-house teams.

Aksa Energy builds and operates power plants in energy-strapped territories in order to meet the urgent demand for electricity. In addition to its power plants in Turkey and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus; Aksa Energy boasts nearly 500 MW of installed capacity in Africa with a 370-MW power plant in Ghana, 40 MW in Mali and 66 MW in Madagascar. Aksa Energy has also rehabilitated a 24-MW power plant in Madagascar and operates it under an Operation & Maintenance contract for the country.

Aksa Energy commissioned its power plant in Ghana in March 2017 after a speedy construction phase of only 9 months, and engine conversion to dual fuel (HFO/natural gas) at the Plant is underway.

