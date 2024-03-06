06.03.2024 13:30:00

Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Juha Hammarén

Aktia Bank Plc
Stock exchance release
6 March 2024 klo 2.30 p.m.

Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Juha Hammarén

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hammarén, Juha
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Aktia Bank plc
LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20240302125925_176
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-03-01
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000058870
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4297 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 4297 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 562 2315

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 860 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2023 amounted to EUR 13.7 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.0 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


